Brokerage abbreviations: CBCBV = Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers of the Valley; K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International; PC = Premier Commercial

Here are the latest business leads from commercial real estate transactions in Sonoma, Solano, Marin and Napa counties.

LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

NAPA COUNTY

2,000sf at 2022 Redwood Road, Napa; retail; STEM Academy; Cathy D’Angelo Holmes & Michael Moffett of CBCBV; Evelyn Pocekay Survivor’s Trust; Cathy D’Angelo Holmes & Michael Moffett of CBCBV; April 1

680sf at 975 Washington St., Napa; office; Napa Wine Cellar, Inc.; Michael Moffett & Cathy D’Angelo Holmes of CBCBV; Joseph Keebler & David Meyers; Michael Moffett & Cathy D’Angelo Holmes of CBCBV; April 1

25,000sf at 1264 Apollo Way, Santa Rosa; industrial; DS Services of America, Inc.; na; Santa Rosa Corporate Partners, LLC; Mike Flitner of K&C; Jan. 1

SONOMA COUNTY

4,212sf at 706 Portal St., #C, Cotati; industrial; Quality Conservation Services; Jim Sartain & Mike Flitner of K&C; BCGS Investments, LLC; Jim Sartain of K&C; March 12

3,472sf at 5420 State Farm Drive, #A, Rohnert Park; office; Amani Day Services; Joel Jaman of K&C; 289 Woodland LLC; na; Feb. 23

2,050sf at 3775 Brickway Blvd., #200, Santa Rosa; office; The Bradley Company; Shaw Johnson of K&C; Stephen & Alyssa Flynn; Shawn Johnson & Peter Briceño of K&C; Jan. 29

1,271sf at 3633 Regional Parkway, #120, Santa Rosa; industrial, extension; Schram Construction; Mike Flitner & Shawn Johnson of K&C; Jerry & Barbara Smyth; Mike Flitner & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Feb. 27

268sf at 6761 Sebastopol Ave., #500, Sebastopol; retail; Beijaflor Botanicals; Gina Motto-Ros of K&C; Valhaus, LP; na; Feb. 20

220sf at 6575 Oakmont Drive, #3, Santa Rosa; office; Michael Halem; Doug Braik of K&C; Oakmont Properties SR, LLC; na; March 21

SALES: square footage at address, city; property type; buyer; procuring agent; seller; listing agent; close of escrow; value

MARIN COUNTY

62,928sf at 899 Northgate Drive, San Rafael; office; Professional Investors 38, LLC; na; Line Leader III, LLC & Line Leader IV, LLC & Seagate Northgate Investors, LLC; na; Feb. 28; $18,900,000

19,684sf at 3773 Redwood Highway, San Rafael; industrial; Oakmont of San Rafael, LLC; na; The Ziedrich Family Revocable Living Trust; na; Feb. 15; $4,350,000

7,082sf at 496 B St. & 424 Woodland Ave., San Rafael; office (5,282sf) & commercial (1,800sf); Garbarino Investments, LP; na; Young Marin Commercial, LLC; Jerry Suyderhoud of NKF; Feb. 21; $2,250,000

5,097sf at 526-536 San Anselmo Ave., San Anselmo; retail; The Kahn Family Trust; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; The Louise W. Loeber Trust; na; April 4; $1,811,500

5,000sf at 200 Caledonia St., Sausalito; Miracle Market, LLC; na; Merrill-Switzer Trust & Molly Merrill Sterling Trust; na; Feb. 15; $2,225,000

SOLANO COUNTY

332,571sf at 5028 Ellsworth Road, Vacaville; multifamily (313 units, North Pointe Apartments); MG North Point Apartments, LLC & MGF North Pointe Apartments ABC CDP, LLC & MG North Pointe Apartments HRP, LLC; na; 6801 Leisure Town Road Apartments Investors, LLC; na; March 9; $85,500,000

30,950sf at 473 Edison Court (5005 Fulton Drive), Fairfield; industrial, warehouse; Fernando S. Reyes & Fernando S. Aguilar; na; Peter I.A. Bosco Trust, Patricia M. Bosco Trust & Testamentary Trust Exemption Trust; na; March 8; $3,600,000

11,381sf at 106 Plaza Drive, Vallejo; retail; Naomi B. Sobocinski 2013 Revocable Trust; na; Morgan Holdings, LLC; na; Feb. 1; $6,675,000