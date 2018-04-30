Wells Fargo bank has awarded $200,000 to leaders of four California organizations: California Farmlink, Sonoma’s La Luz Bilingual Center, Napa-Sonoma Small Business Development Center and Napa’s On the Move. Funds will go toward the economic rebuilding and revitalization of the region and help address housing and employment needs.

It stated the organizations are focused on recovery efforts and disaster assistance. The bank also announced its customers have donated $220,000 the American Red Cross for its California wildfire-relief fund.

—

Sonoma State University has announced that it has reached a tentative agreement with Technology High School to move from the university property in Rohnert Park to a new site off-campus at the end of the 2018–19 school year.

Since its opening in 1999, Tech High, a science math and engineering college preparatory magnet school, has made its home in Sonoma State University’s Salazar Hall. The move will allow the university to use the high school’s 12 classrooms and two computer labs during the upcoming renovation of Stevenson Hall.

“We have grown with Tech High over the years and have been proud to have been a part of the development of this distinguished high school,” said Sonoma State President Judy K. Sakaki. “We are pleased that this agreement allows us to continue the close relationship we have had with the high school and its accomplished students.”

Robert A. Haley, superintendent of the Cotati–Rohnert Park Unified School District, said in a statement that the school has outgrown its space at Salazar Hall and that this will allow the school to address its needs for shop facilities, classroom space and open areas for physical education. The district’s tentative plan is to relocate Tech High to Waldo Rohnert Park Elementary School for the 2019-20 school year. “We believe this agreement and plan is in the best interest of the district as a whole and our community,” he said. “Sonoma State University has been, and will continue to be, a great partner with us.”

Under the agreement, Technology High School students will continue to have access to certain SSU facilities for designated activities. The school also will maintain connections with the SSU School of Education and the Department of Engineering.

—

The School of Business and Economics (SBE) at Sonoma State University announced innovative research by Merlin Hanauer, associate professor of economics, that pioneers a method of digital mapping to measure travel costs of 439 visitors to Sonoma County’s Taylor Mountain Regional Park, as a way to estimate its economic and recreational value to the region. In the study, Hanauer and 12 student research assistants reveal an average per trip access value of $13.70. This translates into approximately $1.5 million per year in consumer surplus, which is the difference between what visitors are willing to pay for access and the amount that they actually do pay, the university stated.

—

MarinSpace, a collaborative effort among Marin’s nonprofits, said it distributed $2.8 million of assets following last year’s decision by its board of directors to dissolve the organization.

The Marin Aging and Disability Institute (MADI), a collaboration in development between Whistlestop and Marin Center for Independent Living, was awarded the MarinSpace property located at 70 Skyview Terrace in San Rafael, with an estimated value of $2.5 million and a $115,000 cash grant.