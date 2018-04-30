s
NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
April 30, 2018, 12:13PM

Wells Fargo bank has awarded $200,000 to leaders of four California organizations: California Farmlink, Sonoma’s La Luz Bilingual Center, Napa-Sonoma Small Business Development Center and Napa’s On the Move. Funds will go toward the economic rebuilding and revitalization of the region and help address housing and employment needs.

It stated the organizations are focused on recovery efforts and disaster assistance. The bank also announced its customers have donated $220,000 the American Red Cross for its California wildfire-relief fund.

Sonoma State University has announced that it has reached a tentative agreement with Technology High School to move from the university property in Rohnert Park to a new site off-campus at the end of the 2018–19 school year.

Since its opening in 1999, Tech High, a science math and engineering college preparatory magnet school, has made its home in Sonoma State University’s Salazar Hall. The move will allow the university to use the high school’s 12 classrooms and two computer labs during the upcoming renovation of Stevenson Hall.

“We have grown with Tech High over the years and have been proud to have been a part of the development of this distinguished high school,” said Sonoma State President Judy K. Sakaki. “We are pleased that this agreement allows us to continue the close relationship we have had with the high school and its accomplished students.”

Robert A. Haley, superintendent of the Cotati–Rohnert Park Unified School District, said in a statement that the school has outgrown its space at Salazar Hall and that this will allow the school to address its needs for shop facilities, classroom space and open areas for physical education. The district’s tentative plan is to relocate Tech High to Waldo Rohnert Park Elementary School for the 2019-20 school year. “We believe this agreement and plan is in the best interest of the district as a whole and our community,” he said. “Sonoma State University has been, and will continue to be, a great partner with us.”

Under the agreement, Technology High School students will continue to have access to certain SSU facilities for designated activities. The school also will maintain connections with the SSU School of Education and the Department of Engineering.

The School of Business and Economics (SBE) at Sonoma State University announced innovative research by Merlin Hanauer, associate professor of economics, that pioneers a method of digital mapping to measure travel costs of 439 visitors to Sonoma County’s Taylor Mountain Regional Park, as a way to estimate its economic and recreational value to the region. In the study, Hanauer and 12 student research assistants reveal an average per trip access value of $13.70. This translates into approximately $1.5 million per year in consumer surplus, which is the difference between what visitors are willing to pay for access and the amount that they actually do pay, the university stated.

MarinSpace, a collaborative effort among Marin’s nonprofits, said it distributed $2.8 million of assets following last year’s decision by its board of directors to dissolve the organization.

The Marin Aging and Disability Institute (MADI), a collaboration in development between Whistlestop and Marin Center for Independent Living, was awarded the MarinSpace property located at 70 Skyview Terrace in San Rafael, with an estimated value of $2.5 million and a $115,000 cash grant.

Marin Promise Partnership, a countywide partnership of 30 school districts, community members, nonprofit directors, government officials, neighborhood leaders, post-secondary educators, CEOs and funders dedicated to education equity, received $100,000, which will be used to expand its programs and services.

ExtraFood.org received $15,000 to purchase a new refrigerated truck for food deliveries to low-income and homeless populations, furthering its mission to address the critical issues of hunger, wasted food and global warming.

Ritter Center received $15,000 to assist with the relocation of holistic health and social services to Marin residents who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

Enriching Lives Through Music received $15,000 to expand its programs serving low-income families, inspiring youth from underserved neighborhoods to thrive emotionally, socially and academically through music.

MarinSpace was founded in 1988 with a vision to create collaboration among Marin’s nonprofits. It established a 14,500-square-foot building at 70 Skyview Terrace and offered below-market rent to nonprofits.

The California Department of Water Resources plans to award $1 million to each of Sonoma County’s three groundwater sustainability agencies (GSAs): Petaluma Valley, Santa Rosa Plain and Sonoma Valley. The funds will be used to develop groundwater sustainability plans (GSPs) for each basin, a requirement of the 2014 Sustainable Groundwater Management Act.

Proposition 1, approved by California voters in 2014, authorized $100 million in grant funding for groundwater planning and projects across the state under law. On April 4, the state awarded $85.8 million for groundwater plans and projects in California. Each of the three Sonoma County GSAs received the maximum award possible for planning in a basin.

Redwood Credit Union, which serves the greater North Bay area, is using Comcast Business’s fiber-based Ethernet and internet for reliable network access for employees and members.

The announcement stated Redwood Credit Union upgraded to the 1 gigabit-per-second (Gbps) Business Ethernet Network Service (ENS) to its three primary sites: its headquarters, disaster-recovery location and a secondary building. Additionally, its 20 locations use 20 megabit-per-second (Mbps) Ethernet Dedicated Internet (EDI) to support its business operations. The credit union also is using Comcast Business VoiceEdge, cloud-based voice and unified communications to support its phone-based transactions, and Comcast Business TV, which provides entertainment options in branch office lobbies.

North Coast SCORE released its upcoming workshop schedule, providing a menu of business classes for both startups and existing companies.

The topics of the information-packed workshops offer primarily real-world business knowledge in line with SCORE’s mission to help small businesses to start, grow and succeed. The spring schedule runs through June and includes popular classes such as: Writing an Effective Business Plan; How to Increase Profits; and Turn a Great Idea into a Business.

There are also a series of classes on business basics, such as marketing and QuickBooks, and others covering specific business segments to include how to run a non-profit and a restaurant.

The workshops, which take place at the Finley Center in Santa Rosa, are primarily on Saturday mornings. To encourage more participation, SCORE has maintained the workshop cost at $35, with a special rate for students of $20. Veterans can attend at no charge.

Information about the workshops is on the SCORE website: northcoast.score.org/content/take-workshop-103. For specific questions, contact the SCORE Workshop Director Jim Kane at: 707-571-8342 or James.Kane@score450.org.