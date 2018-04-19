When a handful of California lawmakers banded together in 2015 to promote the state’s first regulatory system for medical cannabis, they faced severe headwind from staunchly anti-drug colleagues who saw no upside in supporting any public use of the plant.



Oakland Democratic Assemblyman Rob Bonta remembers his fellow legislators responding in horror as he attempted to whip up support for a pioneering regulatory pot bill.



“They would almost put their fingers in a cross, back away slowly and be like, ‘Cannabis. I can’t have anything to do with that,’ ” Bonta said recently.

