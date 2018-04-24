G&C Auto Body has a dozen shops in four North Bay counties with the addition of a second Santa Rosa location earlier this year, and that number is expected to grow by a few more this year.

The Santa Rosa-based automotive repair business acquired Larkfield Body & Paint at 15 Lark Center Drive in the Larkfield area north of Santa Rosa from third-generation owner David Hartman on Jan. 1.

“I found out a competitor was looking to buy them and then reached out to them,” said Shawn Crozat, CEO of G&C. Those talks went on hiatus in October because of the wildfires but picked up in time to close the deal by year-end.

At the same time, the 250-employee company is repositioning its back-office functions to accommodate sales growth. G&C leased 2,700 square feet of office space at the 100 Stony Point Road office building in west Santa Rosa.

Workers involved in payroll, human resources, accounting and safety were relocated from offices above the Santa Rosa shop and customer lounge, to make room for Crozat and operations staff to be housed near the shop. Having all in the shop building worked 25 years ago when the company was generating $250,000 a month and $3 million a year, he said. But last year, revenues were $56 million, up 13 percent from 2016.

“I never want to forget about our primary job, which is fixing cars,” Crozat said. “I wanted the operations people close to how we do business.”

By July, G&C will have a baker’s dozen shops, with the opening of a Benicia shop with 20 repair bays and 10 employees. The company acquired an existing body shop, the only one for the affluent city of 30,000, but it didn’t fit the G&C business model, Crozat said. So the company has been spending $900,000 on equipment and remodeling.

That will give G&C its fourth Solano County shop, after openings in Fairfield, Vacaville and Vallejo in recent years. The 10,000-square-foot Fairfield shop is set to grow by 50 percent next month. A 5,000-square-foot addition has been added, doubling the number of repair bays to 40.

“That store is one of our best-performing, and insurance companies have been waiting for us to expand it to give us more business,” Crozat said.

G&C has other Sonoma County shops in Rohnert Park, Petaluma, Windsor and Sonoma, which is the chain’s smallest, at 4,500 square feet. The company has one in Mendocino County (Ukiah) and two in Marin (Novato and San Rafael).

However, it may appear that G&C has more than one San Rafael location, because the tight local real estate market has forced the company to expand to multiple locations along Mill Street. There currently are three shop spots there, and G&C is looking for a fourth.

The company plans to open two other shops this year. Lake County has been ruled out, after a couple of scouting ventures, because the population density and income levels wouldn’t support a shop the size of the one in Sonoma, Crozat said. Napa County has been a target for years, but it has been a waiting game.

“When real estate prices are that high, you have to look at acquisition,” Crozat said. “We continue to talk to existing owners.”

To effectively manage these many locations, Crozat has liked to keep them within easy driving distance of each other, so personnel can be shifted between them, if needed. That would make a Napa expansion work as a “stepping stone” between Sonoma, Marin and Solano counties.