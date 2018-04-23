The fourth annual Sonoma County Barrel Auction raised $840,700, a 6 percent increase over the previous year.

About 500 people attended the event held Friday at MacMurray Estate Vineyards in Healdsburg. Included in the total amount raised was $99,000 to assist those who were affected by the October wildfires, the announcement by Sonoma County Vintners stated.

That included two special 20-case “Sonoma Rising” barrel lots benefiting the Sonoma County Vintners Emergency Relief Fund. Sonoma Rising “Resilience” — a pinot noir produced with fruit from Russian River Valley and Sonoma Coast and crafted by the winemakers from AldenAlli, Arista Winery, Benovia Winery and Williams Selyem — fetched $70,000. Sonoma Rising “Fortitude” — a 2016 cabernet sauvignon from Aperture, Lambert Bridge Winery, Laurel Glen Vineyard and Mauritson Wines — was sold for $29,000.

The top lots by case were as follows:

• Sonoma Rising “Resilience” by AldenAlli, Arista Winery, Benovia Winery and Williams Selyem. 2017 Russian River Valley, Sonoma Coast pinot noir: $3,500 per case

• Pride Mountain Vineyards, “Summit Cuvée,” 2016 Sonoma County cabernet sauvignon: $3,400 per case

• Benovia Winery, AldenAlli “A Perfect Pair,” 2017 Sonoma Coast pinot noir: $2,600 per case

• Ramey Wine Cellars, “Single Vineyard, Single Clone Syrah,” 2016 Petaluma Gap Syrah: $2,200 per case

The top white wine lots were Flowers Vineyards & Winery’s “Camp Meeting Ridge Block 3,” 2017 Fort Ross-Seaview chardonnay, and Maritana Vineyards’s “Goodbye Big River Chardonnay,” 2017 Russian River Valley chardonnay. Each sold for $7,500, or $1,500 per case. Iron Horse Vineyards’s “A Cuvee for the Ages,” a 2014 Green Valley sparking wine, sold for $10,000, or $2,000 per case.

All the wines featured will be available in the market only by resale to the winning bidder’s customers.

The 2018 Sonoma County Barrel Auction sponsors included MacMurray Estate Vineyards, American AgCredit, Silicon Valley Bank, G3 Diam Enterprises, Tonnellerie Cadus, Kosta Browne, MacRostie Winery & Vineyards, Martin Ray Vineyards & Winery and Francis Ford Coppola Winery.

Supporting sponsors included BPM, Carle Mackie Power & Ross, ETS Laboratories, Out the Bottle, Pack n’ Ship Direct, Paragon Label, Tonnellerie Tremeaux, and Sonoma Millworks Design.

The auction lunch wine sponsors were Gallo Signature Series, J Vineyards & Winery and MacMurray Estate Vineyards.