Adventist Health and St. Joseph Health, which operate such North Bay facilities as St. Helena hospital, Queen of the Valley and Santa Rosa Memorial, plan to merge clinical activities and services in Northern California.

The joint operating company will involve clinics and facilities in Humboldt, Mendocino, Sonoma, Lake, Napa and Solano counties.

Under the deal announced Monday, North Coast facilities, services and clinics associated with Adventist Health — Howard Memorial in Willits, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, Adventist Health Clear Lake, Adventist Health St. Helena and Adventist Health Vallejo Center for Behavioral Health — would come under the operating agreement with the Home Health services and facilities, services and clinics associated with St. Joseph Hospital Eureka, Redwood Memorial Hospital, Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Napa’s Queen of the Valley Hospital and the St. Joseph Home Care Network.

The announcement stated that the arrangement does not include the other 15 Adventist Health hospitals in the western United States or the other 46 Providence St. Joseph Health hospitals located throughout the western United States and Texas.

Under this affiliation, which is subject to regulatory review, Adventist Health and St. Joseph Health will retain existing hospital names, licenses, capital assets and employees.

“By coming together under a new organization, we will work together to ensure a healthier future for the communities we serve by providing patients access to a full continuum of high-quality services close to home,” said Kevin Klockenga, St. Joseph Health Northern California region president and CEO.

The proposed transaction is set to close sometime later this year.

Providence St. Joseph Health is a Catholic health system which in total serves seven states, with 111,000 employees. Providence St. Joseph Health includes St. Joseph Health, Providence Health & Services, Covenant Health in west Texas, Facey Medical Foundation in Los Angeles, Hoag Memorial Presbyterian in Orange County, Calif., Kadlec in Southeast Washington, Pacific Medical Centers in Seattle, and Swedish Health Services in Seattle.

Adventist Health is a faith-based, nonprofit integrated health system. Its serves more than 75 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii, with more than 24,600 employees and operating 19 hospitals, more than 280 clinics (hospital-based, rural health and physician clinics), 13 home care agencies, seven hospice agencies and four joint-venture retirement centers.