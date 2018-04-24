Summit State Bank (Nasdaq: SSBI) on Tuesday reported net income for the quarter ending March 31 of $1.7 million.

The bank’s board of directors declared a 12 cents per share quarterly dividend on Monday, to be paid on May 24 to shareholders of record as of May 18.

First-quarter net income, equal to 29 cents per diluted share, was nearly double (up 93 percent) the $881,000 in earnings from the same quarter in 2017, according to the Santa Rosa-based bank.

In announcing the earnings, the bank’s president and CEO, Jim Brush, attributed the boost in income to a shift in strategy that began in the second quarter of 2016 to increase loans and total assets.

“To accomplish this, we built the needed infrastructure by hiring additional experienced personnel,” he said. “While 2017 earnings suffered during this period of staff increases and a declining net interest margin, we are now seeing the rewards of the implementation of this strategy.”

Net loans increased 30 percent, or $104 million, and total assets increased 10 percent, or $52 million, over 12 months. The net interest margin increased to 3.8 percent from 3.6 percent in the same period.

The additional loans and assets since the first quarter of 2017 were funded by increasing the bank’s local deposits by 40 percent, or $124 million, and a reducing the investment portfolio by $49 million.

The bank also stated that lower corporate tax rates in effect in the first quarter of this reduced its taxes by $277,000.