Median home sales prices in Sonoma and Marin counties rose by double-digits from February to March, with the median price in Marin rising above $1 million, according to newly released data.

But the number of homes sold last month compared with a year prior declined in three of the four North Bay counties included in the report by CoreLogic, an Irvine-based real estate data firm. Napa County sales declined 31.7 percent; Marin, 9.9 percent; and Solano, 8.9 percent. Yet Sonoma County sales increased 9.7 percent year over year.

In March, the firm reported that 587 homes were sold in Sonoma County, 30.2 percent more than in February. Median sales price for the county in March was $530,000, 17.8 percent higher than in Feburary. Other experts reported the median sales for March at much higher, $685,000.

Marin’s median home price in March topped $1 million, CoreLogic reported. Last month, 221 Marin homes were sold, up 41.1 percent from February. The median sales price in March was $1.1 million, up 29.1 percent from the month before.

Sales in March were also strong in Solano County. The number of homes sold, 566, represented a 30.4 percent increase over February. Solano’s median sales price was $425,000, up 3.7 percent over the month before.

Napa County, which was less affected by the October wildfires than Sonoma, had 99 homes sold in March, up 5.3 percent from February. The median price last month was $610,000, up 1.7 percent.

The increases in sales and median prices were described by CoreLogic as seasonal norms. There were different trends in comparing last month to March 2017.

Looking more closely at Sonoma County, the Press Democrat earlier this month reported that in Sonoma County, homes selling for more than $1 million were driving the largest increase in residential sales for the first three months of this year.

Pacific Union International senior vice president Rick Laws told the newspaper that sales of homes priced at or above $1 million increased 38 percent from a year earlier and have quadrupled in the last five years. Wildfires in October that destroyed thousands of homes no doubt help drive the increase, he said, but more homes are being priced above the $1 million mark, and competition is increasing from surrounding high-priced real estate counties.

In March, buyers purchased 357 county homes, essentially unchanged from a year earlier. For the quarter, sales increased 5 percent.

The story reported that the median price ended the month at $685,000, essentially unchanged from February and nearly 8 percent higher than a year earlier. Prices have climbed steadily for the last seven years after the market crashed during a national housing crisis. The median price hit a low of $305,000 in February 2009.