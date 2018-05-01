s
s
Sections
Sections
News Wine Industry Opinion Events
Subscribe

Large Solano, Napa, Marin, Napa commercial spaces and land find buyers and tenants

JEFF QUACKENBUSH

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL | May 1, 2018, 9:27AM

| Updated 40 minutes ago.

The past 12 months have seen a number of relatively large commercial property leases and sales in North Bay counties.

One of the more recent sales of commercial land in the North Bay is a sizable chunk of remaining vacant land in southwest Santa Rosa’s business parks. On March 30, Modesto-based Tamimi Real Estate Development purchased just over 8 acres from the southeast corner of Corporate Center Parkway and Challenger Way to Apollo Way in Northpoint Corporate Center. The seller was AJ Ventures, one of the original developers of the business park and whose assets have been held by Exchange Bank for about a decade.

Tamimi’s portfolo is mainly focused on the Central Valley, from Visalia to Modesto, according to principal Niniv Tamimi. It controls up to 80 acres of land and as much of 250,000 square feet of commercial buildings. In the past five years, Tamimi has focused on Sonoma County, buying land in Windsor for an 89-home development and picking up several former JDSU buildings in southwest Santa Rosa. Tamimi sold the buildings to cannabis processor CannaCraft in 2016 and is completing the first two model homes in Windsor.

The Northpoint land purchase price was $3.1 million, according to public records. That would translate into just under $9 a square foot. In its latest earnings report, Exchange Bank noted it had a gain of $3.25 million from the sale of “real estate owned” in the first quarter.

The land was part of 16 acres that was split to build a 144,000-square-foot office building on one half for Nokia at 2235 Mercury Way. The telecommunications company never occupied it, but it has multiple tenants. One of the largest newcomers was last year, for a Kaiser Permenante behavioral health center.

Tamimi could build up to 166,000 square feet of industrial or office space, but it has an eye on alleviating the Sonoma County housing crisis, which pre-existed the loss of over 5,000 homes in the October wildfires. One plan that Tamimi is circulating with business park association members and city officials is a $35 million to $40 million mixed-use project with 160 to 180 apartments and 12,000 to 15,000 square feet of local-serving commercial space.

With the completion of Kaiser’s new 80,000-square-foot southwest Santa Rosa medical offices across the street and planned construction next year on a skilled-nursing facility nearby, an apartment project would be a better fit, Tamimi said.

“Both that developer and Kaiser expressed great concern for the housing of employees, many coming from out of the area,” he said.

Paul Schwartz of Terra Firma Global Partners represented Tamimi in the Northpoint land purchase, and Shawn Johnson of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International represented Exchange Bank.

SAVEMART IN VACAVILLE

In northern Solano County, the former Savemart distribution center sold in September as part of a $31 million sale. It’s Northern California’s largest contiguous warehouse, with over 19 acres under one roof.

The buyer is a joint venture between Los Angeles-based real estate investor and financier PCCP, LLC, and Sacramento area’s LDK Ventures, LLC. Together, they purchased the vacant 843,248-square-foot cross-dock warehouse at 700 Crocker Drive in Vacaville. Renovations to modernize the building and allow for multiple tenants are nearing completion.

“Inventory in the entire North Bay for warehouse is very tight, and there is now little available over 100,000–200,000 square feet,” Denton Kelley, managing principal of LDK, told the Business Journal. “… There is not much land you can pick up at a price that it makes sense to build (industrial space) on.”

Most Popular Stories
Wine business strong growth faces headwinds
Will consumers reach for your wine? Here are tips for better shelf appeal
Vine Notes: New laws restrict job applicants’ criminal and pay histories
How to survive in retail: 3 local businesses thrive despite competition online and off
7 months after wildfires, North Bay nonprofits badly need volunteers

Across the Bay Area, vacancy in the industrial real estate market is less than 5 percent and is “extremely supply-constrained,” said Jim Galovan, a partner with PCCP, in a statement.

“Vacaville is poised to be the premier manufacturing center in Solano County, and this transaction moves us closer to that goal,” said Mayor Len Augustine in a statement.

Vacaville in 2017 approved a $2.5 million loan from development impact fees to extend the water system in the Interchange Business Park, an area of the city bordered by Interstate 505, Vaca Valley Parkway and Midway Road. Completing the project will allow 258 acres in the park to be developed, according to the city.

“We’re working on wine storage deals in Vacaville,” said Brooks Pedder, part of the Cushman & Wakefield team that listed the 700 Croker for sale and is now marketing the space for lease.

MARIN MALLS

It’s also been a busy time for buying Marin County retail properties, according to Haden Ongaro of Newmark Knight Frank. Near the end of last year, the 66,619-square-foot Pacheco Plaza Shopping Center in Novato sold for $31.0 million, or $465 per square foot. The center was 92 percent leased and is anchored by Nugget Markets.

This was the first time the center has sold since it opened in 1966, Ongaro said.

To start 2018, the same group that bought the 755,677-square-foot Northgate Mall in north San Rafael sold for nearly $141.9 million, or $188 per square foot, in early 2017 purchased the adjacent 71,323-square-foot Northgate III Shopping Center for nearly $24.6 million, or $345 per square foot. The smaller mall was built in 1967 and is anchored by Michael’s and CVS stores.

Northgate III was 93 percent leased and sold for the first time since 2003, according to Ongaro.

IKEA TO NAPA VALLEY

Southern Napa Valley had the largest lease deal in the North Bay in the past 12 months. Scandinavian furniture and home goods retailer Ikea in September signed for a 646,000-square-foot distribution warehouse at 1 Middleton Way in American Canyon early next year.

Early this year, the Dutch company started Napa Valley operations and employs 200 there.

Its Bay Area stores are in Emeryville and East Palo Alto. The company said centers like Napa are the first of a new focus on delivering to consumer items ordered online or bulky products purchased at its stores, 400-plus in 49 counties, including 45 in the U.S. American Canyon is Ikea’s 10th California location, including eight stores and one regional distribution center.

“As we expand across the country and grow our online presence, we want to ensure we have sufficient warehouse capacity to support the efficient and timely delivery and shipment of products to our customers,” said Lars Petersson, Ikea U.S. president, in a statement. “Our goal is to increase accessibility to the IKEA product selection, and these two fulfillment centers will help us meet the home furnishing needs of many American customers.”

The Napa Valley building was completed last year at DivcoWest’s and Orchard Partners’s 218-acre Napa Logistics Park.

That one transaction sucked up a considerable amount of warehouse space in the already tight Napa–Solano industrial real estate market, according to local experts. Industrial vacancy plummeted in Napa County from 5.2 percent at the mid-year point in one deal, and only about 1.5 percent of the roughly 17 million square feet of significantly sized industrial spaces in the county are available for lease, according to Matt Bracco of brokerage JLL.

But hundreds of thousands of warehouse square feet are planned to be built in Napa and Solano counties in coming months. One example is Napa Logistics Park itself, planned for 2.9 million square feet in five buildings when done. The second phase, being readied for construction this coming spring, is 372,000-square-foot Building 5. It would have warehouse clear height — how high inventory can be stacked before reaching the roof — of 32 feet, 120 truck docks and four to eight grade-level doors.

Brooks Pedder of Cushman & Wakefield represented the building owners in the Ikea lease. Tony Beatty of JLL represented Ikea.

AMAZON IN THE NORTH BAY

In another big e-commerce-related North Bay lease, Amazon in September leased the new 321,933-square-foot distribution warehouse at 300 Crocker Drive in Vacaville. It’s Amazon’s first distribution center in the North Bay.

This is the latest in a series of Amazon distribution center locations that includes those in Sacramento and Richmond, the East Bay along with Tracy, Patterson and at the 600,000-square-foot sorting hub at the Stockton airport — where three Amazon Prime Air cargo jets arrive each day loaded with goods. Amazon also has a dozen distribution centers in Southern California.

This 22-acre site was expanded with the addition of four adjacent acres to accommodate 600 extra parking spaces for up to 500 employees during the “surge” holiday rush period.

“Given the competition for warehouse space, we can’t build them fast enough, and the ones we do build are often leased before they are finished,” said Kevin Ramos, chief investment officer for Buzz Oates Companies of Sacramento, the building’s developer-builder.

Ramos said Amazon opted for this new facility because of onsite tractor storage and truck parking, along with the height of the building, adequate power, and a high ratio of loading dock doors to the total square footage of the warehouse.

“Market demand is changing,” Ramos said. “With older facilities, some 50 percent of these sites were occupied by the structure. Today only 40 percent of the site is used for the building to allow to accommodate more trucks.”

Buzz Oates has built and leased a total of 3.3 million square feet of warehouse space in the Fairfield and Vacaville areas of Solano County that are 99 percent leased, with several more in planning stages.

Phil Garrett and Jon Quick with Colliers International’s Fairfield office represented Buzz Oates in the lease deal.

VACAVILLE APARTMENTS

Also in Vacaville, San Diego-based multifamily real estate investor MG Properties Group purchased the 313-unit North Pointe Apartments complex on March 9 for $85.5 million, or $257 a square foot.

Property occupancy was said to be “stabilized” at the time of the sale, according to MG. The recent construction of the units and development design fits with MG’s “cash-flow-oriented longer-term investment strategy,” said Paul Kaseburg, chief investment officer.

The company plans improvements to unit interiors and common area amenities.

“We continue to actively pursue acquisitions in the Bay Area,” said Kaseburg. “The volume of properties being offered for sale has been low recently, which has contributed to slower growth in the market for us.”

MG has owned Bay Area properties for about 15 years and currently controls seven in the market, with over 1,250 units. MG continues to see “strong performance” throughout its portfolio in the Western U.S.

Since 1992, MG has acquired and managed over 140 properties totaling over 20,000 units. Today, MG Properties Group manages over 17,000 apartment homes in over 55 communities in high-growth cities in California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington and Oregon. MG concentrates on apartment investments in Southern California, Phoenix, Tucson, the San Francisco Bay Area, Las Vegas, Reno, Portland and Seattle,

The company’s apartment portfolio has a total market value of over $2 billion.

North Pointe seller 6801 Leisure Town Road Apartments Investors, LLC, was represented by Eastdil Secured in the sale.

ROHNERT PARK APARTMENTS

Two Rohnert Park apartment complexes with 202 total units have sold for $42.5 million.

Creekview Place North at 333 Enterprise Drive and Creekview Place South at 400 Santa Alicia Drive sold on March 2 to AMFP IV Creekview, LLC, by RP Apt Investments, LLC, according to public records. The north property sold for $21.14 million, or $209,349 a unit, and the south for $21.55 million, or $211,443 a unit.

AMFP is an investment fund managed by New York-based Abacus Capital Group, LLC. RP Apt Investments is managed by Los Angeles-based Oak Creek Properties.

Occupancy of the complexes was in the 90 percent range at the time of the sale, according to Jeff Remillard, who oversees West Coast investments for Abacus. Improvements to the properties are planned, but details aren’t finalized, he said in an email.

The Creekview properties were built in 1978 and 1981, and rents average $1,635 a month, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

The Abacus portfolio includes another North Bay multifamily property, Verdant at Green Valley in Fairfield. It is a 286-unit class A apartment complex at 3900 Business Center Drive.

The Oak Creek entity had purchased the Creekview properties in September 2013 for $22.9 million, the company announced at the time.

Brokering the Rohnert Park transaction in March were Scott Bayles and Peter Yorck of HFF.

EUROSTAMPA IN NAPA VALLEY

Back to Napa Valley, the Italian family behind Eurostampa, a global printer of labels for high-end wine and spirits, made a big expansion to its Napa Valley production facility. Last fall, Eurostampa California leased an 80,000-square-foot newly completed south Napa building at 1325 Airport Blvd.

That would make catapult Eurostampa to among the top wine-label printers in the North Bay by size of facility, behind Multi-Color Wine & Spirits’s 150,000-square-foot Napa facility, according to the Business Journal’s Book of Lists.

“We have been in our current facility in Napa a little over two years, and our growth outpaced what we anticipated,” said Brendan Kinzie, general manager.

In 2014, the company opened its North Coast “innovation center” in 18,000 square feet at 2545 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Suite A, in south Napa. From 13 employees a year ago, the operation has scaled up to 30 employees. With the much larger plant, the local workforce is expected to double by the end of next year, Kinzie said.

The Napa facility is one of several global production sites for 51-year-old Eurostampa, producing about 20 billion labels annually and employing around 1,000. Others are in Italy, France, Scotland, Cincinnati and, most recently, Guadalajara, Mexico.

The Ohio facility focuses on the spirits business, serving a number of spirits companies based nearby.

“For wine and spirits producers, they want suppliers located close to their bottling facilities,” Kinzie said.

In the Napa lease to Eurostampa, Chris Neeb of JLL represented the tenant, and Cushman & Wakefield represented IDS Real Estate Group, owner of Greenwood Business Park.

Contact Jeff Quackenbush at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.