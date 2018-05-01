The past 12 months have seen a number of relatively large commercial property leases and sales in North Bay counties.

One of the more recent sales of commercial land in the North Bay is a sizable chunk of remaining vacant land in southwest Santa Rosa’s business parks. On March 30, Modesto-based Tamimi Real Estate Development purchased just over 8 acres from the southeast corner of Corporate Center Parkway and Challenger Way to Apollo Way in Northpoint Corporate Center. The seller was AJ Ventures, one of the original developers of the business park and whose assets have been held by Exchange Bank for about a decade.

Tamimi’s portfolo is mainly focused on the Central Valley, from Visalia to Modesto, according to principal Niniv Tamimi. It controls up to 80 acres of land and as much of 250,000 square feet of commercial buildings. In the past five years, Tamimi has focused on Sonoma County, buying land in Windsor for an 89-home development and picking up several former JDSU buildings in southwest Santa Rosa. Tamimi sold the buildings to cannabis processor CannaCraft in 2016 and is completing the first two model homes in Windsor.

The Northpoint land purchase price was $3.1 million, according to public records. That would translate into just under $9 a square foot. In its latest earnings report, Exchange Bank noted it had a gain of $3.25 million from the sale of “real estate owned” in the first quarter.

The land was part of 16 acres that was split to build a 144,000-square-foot office building on one half for Nokia at 2235 Mercury Way. The telecommunications company never occupied it, but it has multiple tenants. One of the largest newcomers was last year, for a Kaiser Permenante behavioral health center.

Tamimi could build up to 166,000 square feet of industrial or office space, but it has an eye on alleviating the Sonoma County housing crisis, which pre-existed the loss of over 5,000 homes in the October wildfires. One plan that Tamimi is circulating with business park association members and city officials is a $35 million to $40 million mixed-use project with 160 to 180 apartments and 12,000 to 15,000 square feet of local-serving commercial space.

With the completion of Kaiser’s new 80,000-square-foot southwest Santa Rosa medical offices across the street and planned construction next year on a skilled-nursing facility nearby, an apartment project would be a better fit, Tamimi said.

“Both that developer and Kaiser expressed great concern for the housing of employees, many coming from out of the area,” he said.

Paul Schwartz of Terra Firma Global Partners represented Tamimi in the Northpoint land purchase, and Shawn Johnson of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International represented Exchange Bank.

SAVEMART IN VACAVILLE

In northern Solano County, the former Savemart distribution center sold in September as part of a $31 million sale. It’s Northern California’s largest contiguous warehouse, with over 19 acres under one roof.

The buyer is a joint venture between Los Angeles-based real estate investor and financier PCCP, LLC, and Sacramento area’s LDK Ventures, LLC. Together, they purchased the vacant 843,248-square-foot cross-dock warehouse at 700 Crocker Drive in Vacaville. Renovations to modernize the building and allow for multiple tenants are nearing completion.

“Inventory in the entire North Bay for warehouse is very tight, and there is now little available over 100,000–200,000 square feet,” Denton Kelley, managing principal of LDK, told the Business Journal. “… There is not much land you can pick up at a price that it makes sense to build (industrial space) on.”