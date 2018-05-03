North Bay commercial real estate leases and sales

Brokerage abbreviations: CBCBV = Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers of the Valley; K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International; TFGP = Terra Firma Global Partners

Here are the latest business leads from commercial real estate leases and sales in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma, Marin and Napa.

LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

MARIN COUNTY

4,561sf at 505B San Marin Drive, #300, Novato; office; National Eczema Association; na; 505 San Marin Drive, LLC; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; Feb. 15

3,828sf at 70 Woodland Ave., #T & U, San Rafael; industrial; Wyatt Studios, Inc.; Matt Storms of K&C; Bob Smith; Matt Storms of K&C; Jan. 16

2,500sf at 719 Fourth St., San Rafael; retail; Blackwell’s Wine & Spirits; na; Clocktower Building, LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Jan. 11

2,249sf at 35 Mitchell Blvd., #16, San Rafael; office; Adopt A Family of Marin; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; April 12

2,217sf at 24 Belvedere, San Rafael; office; The Ritter Center; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Alcohol Justice; na; Dec. 18

1,920sf at 70 Woodland Ave., #S, San Rafael; industrial; AMI Staging; na; Bob Smith; Matt Storms of K&C; March 22

177sf at 695 De Long Ave., #240, Novato; office; UpCycle Builders, Inc.; Theo Banks & Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; De Long Business Center, LLC; Theo Banks & Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; March 22

NAPA COUNTY

1,800sf at 3051 California Blvd., Napa; light industrial; Caddy Daddy, Inc.; Cathy D’Angelo Holmes & Michael Moffett of CBCBV; Callee Properties, Inc.; Cathy D’Angelo Holmes & Michael Moffett of CBCBV; May 1

SONOMA COUNTY

18,000sf at 1460 Cader Lane, #A, Petaluma; industrial, renewal; Rotork Controls; na; Isaac Goff; Nathan Ballard of K&C; April 3

10,920sf at 4 Maxwell Court, Santa Rosa; industrial; KVO Industries, Inc.; Mike Flitner of K&C; Cachita, LLC; Mike Flitner of K&C; March 8

8,210sf at 3440 Standish Ave., Santa Rosa; industrial; Oldtown Furniture, Inc.; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina Othman of K&C; Marigo Exemption Trust; Shawn Johnson & Stephen Skinner of K&C; Dec. 13

8,112sf at 1360 N. McDowell Blvd., #1A & 1B, Petaluma; industrial; Mountjoy Enterprises, Inc.; Brian Keegan & Robby Burroughs of K&C; Circle V Daytona, LLC; Brian Keegan & Robby Burroughs of K&C; March 30

7,980sf at 6085 State Farm Drive, #200, Rohnert Park; office; ProVino; Dave Peterson of K&C; Molly Belle Properties; na; Nov. 13 (Jan. 31)

3,378sf at 3633 Regional Parkway, #100 & 110, Santa Rosa; industrial; Prospect Brands Wine Merchants; Rhonda Deringer & Mike Flitner of K&C; Jerry & Barbara Smyth; Rhonda Deringer & Mike Flitner of K&C; March 26

2,686sf at 1309 College Ave., #100, Santa Rosa; office; Movement Mortgage, LLC; Brian Keegan of K&C; Passanisi Properties; na; March 19

2,512sf at 430 W. Napa St., Sonoma; office; Real Care Insurance Marketing; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KS Mattson Partnership; na; Oct. 23

1,565sf at 160 Wikiup Drive, #101, Santa Rosa; office, extension; Insight, LLC (I GEN); Kevin Doran of K&C; McMahan Revocable Trust; Kevin Doran of K&C; March 4

1,440sf at 1340 Commerce St., #F, Petaluma; industrial; JL Zoeckler; Gina Motto-Ros of K&C; Elde & Diane Toly; na; March 8

1,280sf at 1695 Piner Road, #E, Santa Rosa; industrial; Discreet Rodent Proofing; na; 1701 Piner Investments, LLC; Shawn Johnson & Mike Flitner of K&C; March 30

1,265sf at 845 Fourth St., Santa Rosa; office; Jacob Quihuis; Kevin Doran of K&C; Christofer & Colleen Frasco; Kevin Doran of K&C; Nov. 17