The Sonoma County Clerk-Recorder’s Office has unveiled a new website that increases online access to records, including all recordable land and finance records. Members of the public can now purchase and download a wide range of records immediately and order certified copies of certain records online.

The website also contains online marriage license applications; a full Spanish version also is available. Members of the public can access the new website at: crarecords.sonomacounty.ca.gov/selfserviceweb/.

—

College of Marin has broken ground on classrooms, a demonstration kitchen, and restrooms at the Indian Valley Organic Farm & Garden, 1800 Ignacio Blvd., Novato.

The college stated the facilities will support and enhance the newly created career technical education, or CTE, programs in hospitality and sustainable agriculture. Construction also includes expansion of the farm’s footprint, with new fencing and ADA access.

—

Santa Rosa Junior College’s Career & Technical Education Department are hosting the third annual Celebrate CTE event to honor students who complete their career certificates during the 2017-2018 academic year. The event will take place on Friday, May 25, at 5 p.m. on the college campus.

­—

The Wine Institute has created an online tool to help wineries provide nutritional information on their wines.

The trade group for California wineries has created a nutrition calculator for members of its organization. The information can be sent to customers who are retail and restaurant chains.

Wineries must provide such information to restaurant and retail chains with 20 or more locations beginning May 7 as part of a new Food and Drug Administration rule under the 2009 Affordable Care Act. The information includes total calories, sodium, total carbohydrates and sugars.

For more information on the calculator, visit the group’s website for members: members.wineinstitute.org.

­—

The Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons has granted three-year accreditations to Kaiser Permanente’s San Rafael and Santa Rosa cancer programs.

According to Kaiser, to earn accreditation, hospital cancer programs must meet 34 quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process, and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive, patient-centered cancer care.

—

Marin General Hospital and Kaiser Permanente’s San Rafael and Santa Rosa medical centers were among 750 hospitals nationwide awarded an “A” from The Leapfrog Group, a Washington, D.C.-based organization that rates hospitals on safety and other issues.

The group assigns an A, B, C, D or F safety grade to hospitals based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections and other harms among patients in their care.

Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to approximately 2,500 U.S. hospitals twice per year.

—

McRoskey Mattress Company, which designs and manufactures premium mattresses and box springs in San Francisco, is opening a San Rafael store at 1340 Fourth St. The company and the San Rafael Chamber of Commerce plan a grand opening ceremony May 22 at 5 p.m.

—

Sales and marketing teams at Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) of Petaluma have been honored with industry recognition from the Broadband Multimedia Marketing Association and Oracle. In April, the association selected Calix for the 2018 Best in Class Vendor Marketing Award for the launch of mesh-enhanced carrier-class Wi-Fi. In addition, Calix was named the winner of the 2018 Markie Award from Oracle for Best B2B Commerce Experience for its My Calix Store online experience.