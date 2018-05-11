Tom Atmore joined Luther Burbank Corporation (Nasdaq: LBC), the holding company for Luther Burbank Savings, as senior vice president and director of construction loan administration.

Prior to joining the Santa Rosa-based bank, Atmore worked with KB Homes and Pardee Homes in Los Angeles, and most recently with California Bank & Trust. Atmore earned an MBA from Woodbury University and a bachelor of science in architectural engineering from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. He is a registered civil engineer, licensed real estate broker and licensed general contractor.

—

Liz Hartmann was promoted to vice president of field operations for W. Bradley Electric, Inc., of Novato. The company stated that Hartman took the job at WBE after college at Notre Dame and has been with the company for nearly 12 years. Hartman will be in charge of all field operations and will serve on the executive committee.

The company also announced that Phil Hopkins, who has been with the company for 25 years, has been promoted to vice president chief estimator. Hopkins will have the primary responsibility for managing and overseeing all estimators within the company. He joined the company in 1996 as an electrical foreman in the field.

—

Elisa Sherburne was hired as director of direct-to-consumer at Flora Springs Winery & Vineyards. Sherburne will oversee marketing, web, e-commerce, tasting room, wine club and hospitality experiences at Flora Springs–The Room and Flora Springs-The Estate, both in St. Helena.

She previously served for 10 years as director of retail and hospitality at Treasury Wine Estates. Sherburne started in the wine industry at Robert Mondavi Winery where she developed and implemented new culinary and event offerings. Sherburne also spent ten years in the hotel industry in catering and convention services roles.

—

Ricardo Gutierrez joined the Sonoma office of Terra Firma Global Partners as a sales associate. He began his real estate career in late 2014 and specializes in such clients as first-time buyers, relocation buyers new to the North Bay and those using Federal Housing Administration and Veterans Affairs loans.

—

David Hartman has been appointed as interim executive director The Volunteer Center of Sonoma County. The group said it will conduct a strategic review before beginning a search for a new executive director.

—

Jamie Hansen, a communications specialist with Sonoma County Office of Education, received the Frank Potter Cowan Crisis Communications Award at the California Association of Public Information Officials annual conference.

The Frank Potter Cowan Crisis Communications Award recognizes a communications professional or group who demonstrated extraordinary success in leading a team during a natural disaster, act of terrorism, or a reputation crisis and was awarded for the second time since it was established in 2017.

The group said she was recognized for her work during and after the October wildfires which swept through Sonoma County.

“Hansen’s comprehensive coverage and knowledge of various social platforms and media interfaces, including digital, audio, and print, ensured that the necessary information was delivered in a timely manner to those affected,” the announcement stated.

—

Ceres Community Project has announced several additions to its staff and board.

Cami Kahl has been hired for the newly created position of chief operating officer, overseeing human resources, finance, development, communications and facilities. Prior to joining Ceres, Kahl worked at Becoming Independent, rising to executive director. She then served for five years as executive director of the Volunteer Center of Sonoma County.