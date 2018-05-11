s
s
North Bay professionals news from Luther Burbank Savings, W. Bradley Electric, Flora Springs Winery and more

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
May 11, 2018, 11:39AM
Updated 17 minutes ago.

Tom Atmore joined Luther Burbank Corporation (Nasdaq: LBC), the holding company for Luther Burbank Savings, as senior vice president and director of construction loan administration.

Prior to joining the Santa Rosa-based bank, Atmore worked with KB Homes and Pardee Homes in Los Angeles, and most recently with California Bank & Trust. Atmore earned an MBA from Woodbury University and a bachelor of science in architectural engineering from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. He is a registered civil engineer, licensed real estate broker and licensed general contractor.

Liz Hartmann was promoted to vice president of field operations for W. Bradley Electric, Inc., of Novato. The company stated that Hartman took the job at WBE after college at Notre Dame and has been with the company for nearly 12 years. Hartman will be in charge of all field operations and will serve on the executive committee.

The company also announced that Phil Hopkins, who has been with the company for 25 years, has been promoted to vice president chief estimator. Hopkins will have the primary responsibility for managing and overseeing all estimators within the company. He joined the company in 1996 as an electrical foreman in the field.

Elisa Sherburne was hired as director of direct-to-consumer at Flora Springs Winery & Vineyards. Sherburne will oversee marketing, web, e-commerce, tasting room, wine club and hospitality experiences at Flora Springs–The Room and Flora Springs-The Estate, both in St. Helena.

She previously served for 10 years as director of retail and hospitality at Treasury Wine Estates. Sherburne started in the wine industry at Robert Mondavi Winery where she developed and implemented new culinary and event offerings. Sherburne also spent ten years in the hotel industry in catering and convention services roles.

Ricardo Gutierrez joined the Sonoma office of Terra Firma Global Partners as a sales associate. He began his real estate career in late 2014 and specializes in such clients as first-time buyers, relocation buyers new to the North Bay and those using Federal Housing Administration and Veterans Affairs loans.

David Hartman has been appointed as interim executive director The Volunteer Center of Sonoma County. The group said it will conduct a strategic review before beginning a search for a new executive director.

Jamie Hansen, a communications specialist with Sonoma County Office of Education, received the Frank Potter Cowan Crisis Communications Award at the California Association of Public Information Officials annual conference.

The Frank Potter Cowan Crisis Communications Award recognizes a communications professional or group who demonstrated extraordinary success in leading a team during a natural disaster, act of terrorism, or a reputation crisis and was awarded for the second time since it was established in 2017.

The group said she was recognized for her work during and after the October wildfires which swept through Sonoma County.

“Hansen’s comprehensive coverage and knowledge of various social platforms and media interfaces, including digital, audio, and print, ensured that the necessary information was delivered in a timely manner to those affected,” the announcement stated.

Ceres Community Project has announced several additions to its staff and board.

Cami Kahl has been hired for the newly created position of chief operating officer, overseeing human resources, finance, development, communications and facilities. Prior to joining Ceres, Kahl worked at Becoming Independent, rising to executive director. She then served for five years as executive director of the Volunteer Center of Sonoma County.

Matt Smith has joined Ceres as program director. His recent experience includes directing the academic department at two therapeutic high school programs in Utah, working as a partnership director for United Way of Salt Lake, and starting a nonprofit that provides underrepresented high school students an experience in public lands. He has ten years of experience in educational and nonprofit settings.

Joe Rogoff, a retired natural food business executive; Cindy Berrios, a clinical social worker who works with Sonoma County YMCA; and Kathy Housman, vice president of Oasis Sales and Market, have joined the nonprofit’s board.

The Green Music Center board of advisers announced new members.

The new members will serve alongside 20 existing board members. New members are are John Boland, president and CEO of KQED Public Media; Connie Codding, president, Codding Foundation; John Mackey, senior vice president and managing director of Investment and Fiduciary Services, Exchange Bank; and Joseph B. Flannery, senior vice president and general manager, Newell Brands Technical Apparel.

Marin Humane, one of the county’s first nonprofits and its only animal shelter, announced new board members.

Nancy Baird is the owner of Novato-based Creature Comforts, which designs and manufactures wholesale high-end products for pets and their people. Baird served on the board of PAWS in Chicago and as president of the Colgate Club in Chicago. She is a graduate of Colgate University.

Steven Dana, D.V.M., is co-founder of Pet Emergency & Specialty Center of Marin in San Rafael, where he’s served as its operations and medical director. Dana received degrees from University of California, Santa Barbara, and U.C. Davis School of Veterinary Medicine.

Roxanne Sheridan provides client lien resolution and management at Novato-based Brayton Purcell LLP, the largest plaintiff’s law firm in California. The group said she previously served on the boards for Polly Klaas Foundation, North Bay Children’s Center, Sausalito Library Foundation, and The Friends of the Sausalito Library.

Thomas Schwarting and Chris Lynch joined the board of directors of Wine Road, Northern Sonoma County. Schwarting is hotel manager at Farmhouse Inn. Lynch is co-owner of Mutt Lynch Winery in Windsor.

Redwood Credit Union recently re-elected four volunteer officials for three-year terms from 2018-2021. Incumbents Robert Eyler, Greg McGuirk and Jim Olmsted were elected to the credit union’s board of directors, and incumbent M. Christina Rivera was elected to RCU’s supervisory committee.

Eyler is a professor of economics and the senior international officer at Sonoma State University as well as director of the Center for Regional Economic Analysis at Sonoma State University and CEO of the Marin Economic Forum.

McGuirk is a retired audit manager for the auditor/controller’s office for the County of Sonoma. He also serves on the board of directors for the credit union’s wholly owned subsidiary RCU Services Group.

Olmsted is the principal of Olmsted & Associates, a land-use planning consulting firm based in Santa Rosa.

Rivera is currently serving as assistant county administrator for the county of Sonoma.