“The Splitting Image is the result of a natural progression of my lifelong passion for vintage Volkswagen vans,” said Graham Saunders who owns the new Sonoma-based business, Splitting Image, with his wife Lindsay.

“I was forced to sell my VW collection along with my business back in the UK to move across the pond and start my new life in the Bay Area,” he said. “I spent about three months sulking about who might be driving my sweet, old VWs.”

He came across a 1966 split screen (two windshields) van right before the van’s 50th birthday. He said he instantly knew she had to become part of their family, and he dubbed her Imogen.

As with all classic vehicles, the van inevitably required quite a bit of TLC. Saunders took great care to restore the van to her full Swingin’ Sixties glory, complete with original interior and color scheme.

It was during the restoration process that Graham came up with the idea to use the van to cultivate another passion of his: photography.

“I wanted to design a fantastic, unique and, of course, retro photo booth experience while meeting awesome people along the way,” he said. “As it turns out, outfitting Imogen was also a good way to spend all my money on my favorite toy ever and blame it on the photography fund whilst avoiding getting told off for buying an old, expensive, impractical van!”

The Splitting Image provides photo booth services at events, corporate parties, weddings, and birthday parties throughout the Bay Area.

“We’re constantly trying to find new ways to improve the feel of the van/booth and keep the experience entertaining and fun,” he said. “Having been to many events where the props felt highly used or same-old-same-old, we invested in some amazing costume hats and other themed props that people love to wear. We can also customize props and signage upon request.”

The photo van costs around $1,000 for a four-hour event, which includes setup and removal of the photo booth, staffing, customized photo strip designs, props, prints for each guest, a USB of all the photos and access to the photos on online, at thesplittingimage.com.

