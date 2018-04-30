Read more about the recovery from the North Bay wildfires: nbbj.news/recovery

The 15-room Olea Hotel on Warm Springs Road in Glen Ellen is remodeling following the October wildfires.

Along with cleaning the property, $1.1 million in planned upgrades include adding in a pool and new hot tub, rebuilding two cottages, new landscaping and interior upgrades to the entire facility.

“We are very excited for the new plans for our property,” said Ashish Patel, co-owner of Olea Hotel. “The unfortunate wildfires that affected our area and property have allowed us to make some major upgrades to the hotel. We feel so grateful to have such loyal customers and friends. We are currently working on construction plans for two new cottages and are in the midst of an exterior and interior refresh. We’re thrilled to create a getaway oasis for visitors to wine country here at the hotel.”

The fires burned two guest cottages, adjacent garden and hot tub, firepit area, perimeter fencing and landscaping, according to co-owner Sia Patel. Three primary buildings were saved, and there was minimal smoke damage to the lobby and guest rooms.

The Patels are working with their contractor and interior-design team to expedite the remodel, with plans to open July 6. Inspired Spaces of Santa Rosa is handling the design of the property, and Applied Building Solutions of Guerneville is the general contractor.

“The Inspired Spaces design team is thrilled to participate in the Olea Hotel rebuild,” says principal designer Natasha Stocker. “This is a rare opportunity for reinvention, rebranding and restyling.”

Built in 1900, Olea (oleahotel.com) employs 15 people. Room rates on reopening are set to be $200–$475 a night. It was named Sunset magazine’s 2016 winner for “Best Wine Country Hotel/Resort.”

