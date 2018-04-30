Read more about the recovery from the North Bay wildfires: nbbj.news/recovery

If all had worked out as she planned, Barbara Naslund would be putting her Glen Ellen home on the market about now.

Naslund knew how she would have staged her home of 32 years, on 1.3-acres off Bonnie Way. In preparation, she had trimmed the oak trees that graced her property. She had a photographer come out and take pictures inside and out so she would have some memories.

But her plans were upended in the early hours of Oct. 9. Naslund was sleeping when she was awakened at about 1:30 a.m. by the smell of smoke. She got up and looked out to see her backyard ablaze.

With no time to spare, and still in her pajamas, she scooped up her dog and headed for the garage to make her escape. The first time she tried her garage door opener, nothing happened. She tried it a second time, and it worked.

As she was backing around, she figures she must have backed into her house, but didn’t notice it until much later.

“I was one of the last people to leave Bonnie Way,” she said. “The street was in flames.”

She managed to make it to her daughter and son-in-law’s residence in Bennett Valley. While her son-in-law, who is a CHP officer, got dressed and hurried into work, Naslund and her daughter headed to Hollister to stay with relatives.

“As we were driving down (Highway) 101 at that time of the morning, there was no other traffic on the road — except for a stream of ambulances who were also heading south,” she said.

It didn’t dawn on her until later that the ambulances were probably evacuating hospital or nursing home patients.

She didn’t know what happened to her home. It would take several days. She heard it survived. She heard it burned. She didn’t know.

Finally, her son-in-law, the CHP officer, went by the house, what was left of it, and took some pictures.

Then she realized, “I have to find a place to live.”

She stumbled on an apartment close to her daughter after finding out that the person who originally took it canceled. With the help of her insurance company, she moved in.

“I had planned on selling my house anyway,” she said. “I already had an agent.”

But now there was no home to sell.

“I could hardly go back,” she said. “It was horrible. I couldn’t bring myself to sift through the debris looking for things.” So her daughter and son-in-law went back and sifted through the ashes to see if there was anything they could salvage.

“I lost my photos, my family heirlooms, and I lost 10 quilts,” she said.

She hasn’t put her lot on the market yet.

“I’m going to take my time and not rush into anything,” she said.

Naslund, 63, a retired middle school teacher, wants to get the lot cleared and have some of the trees removed.

“It’s hard to look at the ruins,” she said. “My daughter grew up there. … She got married in the backyard. It’s hard on her. She still had lots of things in the house.”