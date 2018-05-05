Sonoma Clean Power and PG&E - each a provider of power to customers in parts of the North Bay – announced a partnership with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) offering up to $17,500 in incentives specifically for October fire victims who chose to rebuild with energy efficient features and equipment such as electric vehicle charging stations and water-efficient landscaping.

Called Advanced Energy Rebuild Program, it is an enhancement to PG&E’s long-standing California Advanced Homes Program and offers two incentive packages specially tailored to Sonoma and Mendocino county homes, according to Sonoma Clean Power, which provides electricity for customers in Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

“We’ve been working closely with our partner agencies and homeowners to design a program that truly represents the need of the community and helps residents rebuild more resilient, energy efficient homes,” stated Rachel Kuykendall, programs manager at Sonoma Clean Power.

The announcement stated it the first time PG&E and Sonoma Clean Power have partnered on the program which is billed as offering multiple levels of participation and can be accessed through a single application process.

According to the program’s website, the reimbursement increases based on the number of energy saving items, such as building a roof able to take the load of solar panels, to the installation solar panels themselves, to high efficiency water heaters.

Incentives are only available to SCP and PG&E customers for homes in Sonoma and Mendocino counties that were destroyed in the October 2017 wildfires.

For more information, requirements or to apply, or email programs@sonomacleanpower.org.