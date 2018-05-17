The Napa-Sonoma Small Business Development Center, hosted by Napa Valley College, recently received $25,000 from Wells Fargo Bank to help small businesses recover from the October wildfires.

The SBDC is a nonprofit organization that helps entrepreneurs and business owners address challenges, seize opportunities and grow client profits.

—

Three agencies — Napa County Farm Bureau, U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and the University of California Cooperative Extension — plan a one-day workshop on fire prevention and policy on May 30.

The event will take place 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center at Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa.

Cost is $50 per person. Workshop information and registration details are available at ucanr.edu/napafireworkshop2018 or 530-666-8143.

—

Inspire Napa Valley said a recent weekend of events raised more than $1 million in support of the Alzheimer’s Association. The events included a walk-around wine-tasting featuring 45 wines at the Culinary Institute of America facility in St. Helena, followed by a sit-down dinner and evening wine reception and dinner on May 4 at Abreu Las Posadas Vineyards on Howell Mountain.

—

Santa Rosa Junior College’s Career and Technical Education Department have been honored by the California Community Colleges’ Strong Workforce Stars at the gold, silver or bronze star levels in 25 programs. Programs range from courses of study such as nursing and police academy to Human Resource Administration.

Strong Workforce Stars is an annual recognition for career education programs, also known as career technical education, within the California Community Colleges system, whose graduates show significant gains in factors important for advancing social mobility.

The 2018 Strong Workforce Stars were given to career education programs throughout the state in 12 industry sectors, based on earnings gains, living wage attainment, and employment in field of study.

—

Grab salads, sides and family meals that support Ceres Community Project from your local Whole Foods Market. Whole Foods Market will donate $1 per pint of salad or side and $2 per family meal purchased at stores in Northern California and Reno stores, Ceres announced.

—

The Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County (4Cs) named a new slate of officers for its board of directors. They are board president, Rachel Valenzuela, Mark West Union School District; vice president, Nate Friar, St. Joseph Health. secretary; Sharon Caesare, St. Eugene Cathedral Preschool and treasurer; and Christina Curry, Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery.

New board members were also announced. They are Aleia Coate, Umpqua Bank; Brandon Kelsey, Kaiser Permanente; Amiee Sands Carney, Jackson Family Wines; and Michael Snow, Morgan Stanley.



In addition the nonprofit announced Emily Peterson as its new human resources director. It stated she he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in managerial economics from the University of California, Davis. She began her career in 2012 working in the biotechnology industry, and after returning home to Sonoma County in 2017, she joined the world of nonprofits.

—

The Olive Press took home a total of four gold medals and two silver medals among the best oils produced in California at the fourth annual San Joaquin Valley Olive Oil Competition.