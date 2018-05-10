Jane Read has joined Petaluma Health Center as the chief operating officer.

A registered nurse, Read was the vice president of operations at St. Joseph Health in charge of Petaluma Valley Hospital, the health center’s announcement stated.

She previously work as an assistant administrator and later chief nursing officer at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville, Illinois. Read also taught nursing and work as health care consultant for Ernst & Young.

Her experience also includes being vice president of business development for Versant Advantage, a nonprofit division of Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles.

The Petaluma operation is a nonprofit community health center said to serve 35,000 patients on more than 150,000 visits annually.