The county of Sonoma and city of Santa Rosa have established a local phone number to receive concerns from property owners who believe that too much soil was removed from their home sites and to coordinate the process for the state to assess these properties.

To report over excavation concerns, property owners can call the Sonoma County Recovers Information Line at 707-565-1222 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday–Friday, email info@sonomacountyrecovers.org; or visit the County Administrator’s Office located at 575 Administration Drive. Suite 104A. Property owners must report concerns by May 31 to receive a site assessment.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will stop accepting new issues and concerns through the Federal Debris Removal Information Line as of May 16. Property owners with previously reported or open issues can continue to call the corps line. Property owners who have new debris removal questions or complaints can call the Sonoma County Recovers information line at 707-565-1222 beginning May 17.

—

A general meeting is set for June 14, 3–4:30 p.m. on the back patio of Sonoma Grille in Sonoma of Sonoma Valley Cannabis Enthusiasts. Plans call for the group, which is similar to a vintners and growers trade organization, to promote the high-quality cannabis coming from the valley and adjacent locations such as Moon Mountain and Sonoma Mountain.

—

“Sonoma Rising,” an initiative to honor those affected by the disaster, salute first responders and lend support to the North Bay’s ongoing rebuilding efforts from the October wildfires will featured prominently in both the advance promotion and race weekend activities surrounding the Toyota/Save Mart 350 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event, June 22–24, Sonoma Raceway announced.

The effort includes a $20, three day ticket which can be purchased for someone affected by the fires through raceway and the United Way. Also, the public can go to www.SonomaRaceway.com/SonomaRising to nominate a hero from the wildfire. The winning hero will be recognized during pre-race ceremonies at the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

And Sonoma Raceway has teamed up with the Sonoma Chamber of Commerce, Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau and Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers to drive business to local companies. Race fans can show their tickets at participating Sonoma Valley businesses for special offers and discounts around race weekend (June 18-26). A complete list of participating businesses is on the website.

—

Redwood Credit Union has recently been ranked the second-healthiest credit union in the United States out of approximately 5,600 credit unions, according to Glatt Consulting’s Credit Union HealthScore, which measures credit union strength and growth.

Glatt Consulting, an independent firm that studies the financial health of credit unions, uses 17 performance metrics to calculate its Credit Union HealthScore, including financial and operational strength and growth, asset quality, asset/liability management, and productivity. RCU is the only credit union to have been ranked in the top five in each of the last four years.

In addition, Redwood Credit Union employees contributed over $45,000 to local nonprofits by sponsoring, fundraising, and participating in Human Race events in Sonoma and Mendocino counties. More than 120 volunteers, including employees, family, and friends, walked or ran in the Sonoma County race on April 27 and the Mendocino race on May 5. Both Human Race events are put on by the local volunteer centers in each county.