Napa-based construction supplier Central Valley on Monday said it launched a prefabricated-wall division and plans deliver its first framed panels to a home rebuild in Santa Rosa’s wildfire-devastated Coffey Park neighborhood.

This is the latest North Bay company to move toward building sections or rooms of a home that are trucked from the factory to the jobsite to be assembled. Reasons often cited for this alternative to the traditional method of “stick framing” lumber piece by piece at the job site is a lack of skilled labor, less waste of ever-pricier materials and a construction timeline that can parallel site preparation — rain or shine.

Central Valley based its new wall-building group in a newly opened 35,303-square-foot manufacturing facility at 14275 Cacheville Road in Yolo northwest of Sacramento. Heading the division is Paul Kinser, general manager of sales.

“In today's environmentally-conscious climate, prefab walls are an excellent solution,” Pete Yanez, division director of operations.

Started in 1955 as Central Valley Builders Supply, the company has warehouses in St. Helena, Napa and Healdsburg, and production yards in Woodland and American Canyon.

Other North Bay home prefabbers are working on the North Bay rebuild of the more than 6,000 homes destroyed during the October wildfires in Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino and Lake counties. Santa Rosa-based HybridCore in April delivered modular rooms from a plant near Sacramento to a home going back up in Coffey Park.

In March, Southern California startup Plant Prefab delivered modules for a home in Napa in March and is working toward two projects in Santa Rosa for fire victims.

Factory_OS is ramping up its 275,000-square-foot plant on Vallejo’s Mare Island and has contracts to build thousands of homes in parts of the Bay Area to the south. In a 10,000-square-foot south Napa plant, Healthy Buildings USA is constructing panels for a 48-unit project in that city.