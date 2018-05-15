The Palm Drive Health Care District is seeking bids for the purchase of its Sebastopol hospital, a move brought on by ongoing financial struggles and debt, district officials said Tuesday afternoon.

A request for proposals, which is being released today, seeks a buyer who will operate Sonoma West Medical Center as an acute care hospital or “other health care” facility, said Alanna Brogan, executive director of the district.

Officials said district and hospital staff have taken a number of steps to improve operations and revenue collections at the hospital, but old debt continues to cripple the hospital.

“We’ve done a lot to improve revenue, we just need to know what our options are going forward,” Brogan said.

