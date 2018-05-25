s
Parking is key to spurring future Petaluma housing construction, mayor says

JEFF QUACKENBUSH

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL | May 25, 2018, 1:33PM

| Updated 2 hours ago.

Petaluma Mayor David Glass is ending his nearly two decades on the City Council this year, but he’s not done fighting for more housing to be built there.

The former KSRO-AM talk show host, play-by-play San Francisco Giants broadcaster, and municipal securities brokerage principal is set to join other Sonoma County public officials on a panel at North Bay Business Journal’s Construction Industry Conference. They are set to share successes and challenges in dealing with the housing shortage and the rebuild after the October wildfires.

Glass talked to the Journal about Petaluma’s challenge in building enough affordable housing after the end of a mechanism called redevelopment which diverted tax money for improvements in local communities, while the arrival of SMART rail has made pre-existing development plans more attractive.

What are significant housing projects in Petaluma?

We have about 1,000 units in the pipeline. Hundreds of units are in the stage of completing construction and ready for rent. We’re looking at some relief there.

The city has done some modifications in policy on a one-year basis, such as allowing people to park RVs on residential driveways and properties, as long as you can find a way to hook up toilet facilities and electricity, where it was prohibited in the city before. We changed our inclusionary-housing formulas, and that will start with the new fiscal year July 1. We will be collecting greater revenue on projects deemed compete July 1, so if someone gets their application deemed complete before then, they will be under the old formulas. State law now allows us to require developers to build moderate- and low-cost housing, rather than pay the fee, and we will make that requirement.

One thing we’re excited about is (Senate Bill 961) from state Sen. (Ben Allen) of Santa Monica. It went through committees unanimously. As I understand that legislation, it will restore a form of redevelopment, with incremental tax revenues that were used so effectively in Petaluma’s past to build moderate- and low-cost housing. It is specifically centered around transit-oriented development, and it allows for moderate- and low-cost housing but also for infrastructure and capital improvements such as parking structures.

The growth opportunity in Petaluma is particularly around the downtown rail station and what will be the Corona rail station, and we cannot accommodate that opportunity without the funds to come up with parking structures. Getting that legislation through will be the key to success for Petaluma to be a meaningful partner in meeting the housing needs in this region.

Before they took redevelopment away, I testified in the state Assembly along with the Council of California Cities on what the loss of redevelopment would mean. I wrote an op-ed recently that this housing problem is not caused by the fire but certainly exacerbated by the fire. We need some form of consistent, reliable, predictable, dependable income that can then be bonded against, and that’s how you get the up-front capital to build moderate- and low-cost housing in significant numbers.

Petaluma was a leader in that. We have over 1,800 of those type of units now, but nothing of significance has been built — over 80 units — since a PEP Housing project in 2012. We often donate land to PEP Housing, because they have their own funding sources.

We need capability restored, and we think SB 961 will do that.

When you build low-cost housing like the 1,800 we have, they are on mortgages, and when the downturn hit, the entities worked with us — Eden Housing, Burbank Housing, etc. — to refinance their mortgages when interest rates went so low, and with that refinancing that extended the obligation that they meet moderate- and low-cost housing goals for the next basically 50 years.

We now need capable partners. If the county passes the bond measure, that more or less is one-time funds. We need an ongoing revenue stream to go to the capital markets to borrow against.

You said parking would be a magnet for housing downtown. How would parking garages set the stage for projects to follow?

The predominant mount of the inventory of land we have is in our downtown core. And then the blank slate that is at Corona. (Petaluma’s 2012 transit-oriented development plan for the downtown and planned Corona Road SMART rail stations envisions over 2,000 housing units could be built in those locations.)

We have projects in the downtown that are in the process of being designed. Some will be built without further parking accommodations, and others simply can’t go forward until we build the garages that were intended when we put together our station area plans.

We can also look at how we can modify the rules, but the rules were put in place for a reason. It’s not a question of whether an area grows, it’s what it grows up to become. We have very good plans for where the growth can be accommodated, and those plans include real needs.

We have a shortage of parking right now. We did change the parking requirements on granny units, so you can take advantage of street parking if it can be accommodated in a neighborhood.

There is talk in the downtown area — it has become very controversial — where some of the merchants came up with a game plan of restriping the streets and changing the parking to diagonal and setting up some one-way street circulation. They feel they need those 50 more spaces.

I can see the Keller Street garage is pretty well full, and the Theatre District garage is full. We don’t charge for parking, unlike Santa Rosa, and we have no intention to charge. So how we come up with parking facilities to accommodate the need, which is real.

We have the best opportunity of any community in our lifetime, because the SMART rail is a reality. It was a vision when we started downtown development, and it has ridership that is exceeding projections.

Contact Jeff Quackenbush at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.