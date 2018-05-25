Petaluma Mayor David Glass is ending his nearly two decades on the City Council this year, but he’s not done fighting for more housing to be built there.

The former KSRO-AM talk show host, play-by-play San Francisco Giants broadcaster, and municipal securities brokerage principal is set to join other Sonoma County public officials on a panel at North Bay Business Journal’s Construction Industry Conference. They are set to share successes and challenges in dealing with the housing shortage and the rebuild after the October wildfires.

Glass talked to the Journal about Petaluma’s challenge in building enough affordable housing after the end of a mechanism called redevelopment which diverted tax money for improvements in local communities, while the arrival of SMART rail has made pre-existing development plans more attractive.

What are significant housing projects in Petaluma?

We have about 1,000 units in the pipeline. Hundreds of units are in the stage of completing construction and ready for rent. We’re looking at some relief there.

The city has done some modifications in policy on a one-year basis, such as allowing people to park RVs on residential driveways and properties, as long as you can find a way to hook up toilet facilities and electricity, where it was prohibited in the city before. We changed our inclusionary-housing formulas, and that will start with the new fiscal year July 1. We will be collecting greater revenue on projects deemed compete July 1, so if someone gets their application deemed complete before then, they will be under the old formulas. State law now allows us to require developers to build moderate- and low-cost housing, rather than pay the fee, and we will make that requirement.

One thing we’re excited about is (Senate Bill 961) from state Sen. (Ben Allen) of Santa Monica. It went through committees unanimously. As I understand that legislation, it will restore a form of redevelopment, with incremental tax revenues that were used so effectively in Petaluma’s past to build moderate- and low-cost housing. It is specifically centered around transit-oriented development, and it allows for moderate- and low-cost housing but also for infrastructure and capital improvements such as parking structures.

The growth opportunity in Petaluma is particularly around the downtown rail station and what will be the Corona rail station, and we cannot accommodate that opportunity without the funds to come up with parking structures. Getting that legislation through will be the key to success for Petaluma to be a meaningful partner in meeting the housing needs in this region.

Before they took redevelopment away, I testified in the state Assembly along with the Council of California Cities on what the loss of redevelopment would mean. I wrote an op-ed recently that this housing problem is not caused by the fire but certainly exacerbated by the fire. We need some form of consistent, reliable, predictable, dependable income that can then be bonded against, and that’s how you get the up-front capital to build moderate- and low-cost housing in significant numbers.

Petaluma was a leader in that. We have over 1,800 of those type of units now, but nothing of significance has been built — over 80 units — since a PEP Housing project in 2012. We often donate land to PEP Housing, because they have their own funding sources.

We need capability restored, and we think SB 961 will do that.