Manager of George Petersen Insurance Agency’s Surety and Construction Division, Bruce Okrepkie also has been on the Windsor Town Council since 2012 and currently is mayor.

An East Coast transplant, Okrepkie is a past chairman of the Sonoma Clean Power Authority board of directors and a past president of Active 20-30 Club No. 50.

Okrepkie is set to join several other North Bay public officials on a panel at North Bay Business Journal’s Construction Industry Conference on May 31, talking about challenges and solutions with the region’s housing shortage and recovery from the October wildfires.

He talked to the Journal about a number of housing projects in the pipeline for town and how the town has been moving projects into construction while being short-staffed.

What major housing projects are coming to Windsor?

We have one that is started: Victoria Oaks on Hembree Lane with 89 single-family detached homes. Three are going up already. It’s moving along quickly.

Vintage Oaks is next to Bell Village shopping center (anchored by Oliver’s Market). Those are apartments — 387. Just waiting for them to pull permits, and hopefully they will be putting a shovel in the ground shortly. Will most likely do it in three different phases.

Overlook subdivision by Phil Richardson next to the (Windsor) Golf Course on Windsor Road. It’s 11 single-family detached homes, and he’s close to pulling permits.

There are two projects with Schellinger (Brothers). One is on Arata Lanes, and the other is on Old Redwood Highway — a total of 14 single-family detached homes. They are close to pulling permits as well.

You have the possibility of mixed use on Richardson Street, which is 30 units.

There are 498 units in pending applications, but we’re waiting to see where they go.

Where would the proposed projects be going?

There are 19 units on Hembree Lane, mixed-use apartments on Shiloh Road, 236 single-family detached homes on Jensen Lane, a couple of assisted-living projects. Affordable housing with filed applications are Creekwalk with 30 units, The Oaks on Old Redwood Highway with 34 units, Mill Creek Apartments with 360 units, 16 units on Wall Street, Veterans Housing has 60 units who is seeking more funding, and another (project) with 31 units.

Where else can Windsor build housing?

We’re looking at Arata Lane up by the Highway 101 north exit to annex that in. Planned is a school, two large single-family detached home projects and a commercial project. We’re looking to annex that in shortly.

There’s another possibility on Shiloh Road. Two developers are looking to build apartments or a residential-commercial combination. They’ve talked to us, but nothing has been submitted. One of those project sites would have to be annexed in.

The Jensen Lane project site also would have to be annexed in. Synergy Group has the Ross property project next to Jensen Lane, and they are coming to the Town Council this summer for 15 homes.

We have an urban-growth boundary, and most of those are infill projects. You’re kind of hamstringed as far as what you can do, beyond annexing land within the boundary.

What are the most significant challenges Windsor is facing with housing?

One is when you have pent-up demand, it puts a lot on the town staff. We haven’t increased staff in a while. When vacancies came up in the downturn, we didn’t fill them. We’re also outsourcing to expedite permits as quickly as possible.