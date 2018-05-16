April air travel from Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport increased by double digits over last April, the airport operators reported Wednesday.

The facility reported 34,680 airline passengers last month, up 13.9 percent from 30,454 from April 2017. For the year through April, the passenger county was 120,282 or an 11.5 percent increase, the report states.

With Allegiant Airlines no longer using the facility, and Sun Country using it seasonally, the other carriers’ figures showed mixed results. Sun Country – typically flying that seasonal route from Minneapolis-St. Paul to wine country, plans to also add a link to Las Vegas starting Aug. 30.

April passenger data for Alaska Airlines declined, but by less than 1 percent. For the year, passenger traffic is off by 4.2 percent, the report states.

Passenger counts were up for the month and year-to-date for American Airlines. In April, traffic was 3,535 passengers, up 6.3 percent. The year-to-date figures logged much larger gains. The airline had 14,371 passengers through April, up 67.1 percent.

American began service between Santa Rosa and Phoenix in February 2017 and added a second flight in July.

United – which flies passengers from Santa Rosa to San Francisco – reported 5,980 passengers or 17,610 through April. United began service between Santa Rosa (airport code STS) and San Francisco (SFO) on June 8.

The airport has applied for federal funds to expand United service to Denver.