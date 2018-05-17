Grantees

Art Escape, Sonoma

Contact: Kate Ortlano

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Sonoma County, Santa Rosa

Contact: Jen Weiss

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley, El Verano

Contact: James Hagood

Child Parenting Institute, Santa Rosa

Contact: Joy Thomas

California Poets in the Schools, San Francisco

Contact: Meg Hamill

Cazadero Performing Arts Camp, Berkeley

Contact: James Mazzaferro

Chop’s Teen Club, Santa Rosa

Contact: Lorez Bailey

Felta Education Foundation, Healdsburg

Contact: Jessica Martin

Healdsburg Jazz Festival, Healdsburg

Contact: Gina Riner

Imagine Bus Project, San Francisco

Contact: Maria Cristini

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Santa Rosa

Contact: Ray Gargano

Sonoma County Dancers United, Santa Rosa

Contact: Allison Frenzel

Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation, Santa Rosa

Contact: Bethany Facendini

Sonoma Valley Education Foundation, Sonoma

Contact: Debra Garber

Walking Elephant Theatre Company, Santa Rosa

Contact: Reva Navah

Sonoma County students with limited access to arts training will get some assistance with announcement Thursday of $88,000 in grants to 15 arts education programs in the county and the Bay Area from Creative Sonoma.

“These grants reflect the value our community places on the arts being available to students all across our County,” said James Gore, Sonoma County Board of Supervisors chairman. “Outstanding arts programs such as these develop 21 st century skills necessary to navigate the ever-changing workforce.”

Creative Sonoma is a division of the Economic Development Board of Sonoma County. The grant program is through a partnership between Creative Sonoma and Community Foundation Sonoma County.

Grant sponsors stated the programs awarded the funding provide “hands-on” learning experiences in the arts. That includes theater projects, filmmaking, photography and dance. The programs will take place now through June 29.

Grantees

Art Escape, Sonoma

Contact: Kate Ortlano

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Sonoma County, Santa Rosa

Contact: Jen Weiss

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley, El Verano

Contact: James Hagood

Child Parenting Institute, Santa Rosa

Contact: Joy Thomas

California Poets in the Schools, San Francisco

Contact: Meg Hamill

Cazadero Performing Arts Camp, Berkeley

Contact: James Mazzaferro

Chop’s Teen Club, Santa Rosa

Contact: Lorez Bailey

Felta Education Foundation, Healdsburg

Contact: Jessica Martin

Healdsburg Jazz Festival, Healdsburg

Contact: Gina Riner

Imagine Bus Project, San Francisco

Contact: Maria Cristini

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Santa Rosa

Contact: Ray Gargano

Sonoma County Dancers United, Santa Rosa

Contact: Allison Frenzel

Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation, Santa Rosa

Contact: Bethany Facendini

Sonoma Valley Education Foundation, Sonoma

Contact: Debra Garber

Walking Elephant Theatre Company, Santa Rosa

Contact: Reva Navah