Sonoma County students with limited access to arts training will get some assistance with announcement Thursday of $88,000 in grants to 15 arts education programs in the county and the Bay Area from Creative Sonoma.
“These grants reflect the value our community places on the arts being available to students all across our County,” said James Gore, Sonoma County Board of Supervisors chairman. “Outstanding arts programs such as these develop 21 st century skills necessary to navigate the ever-changing workforce.”
Creative Sonoma is a division of the Economic Development Board of Sonoma County. The grant program is through a partnership between Creative Sonoma and Community Foundation Sonoma County.
Grant sponsors stated the programs awarded the funding provide “hands-on” learning experiences in the arts. That includes theater projects, filmmaking, photography and dance. The programs will take place now through June 29.
Grantees
Art Escape, Sonoma
Contact: Kate Ortlano
Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Sonoma County, Santa Rosa
Contact: Jen Weiss
Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley, El Verano
Contact: James Hagood
Child Parenting Institute, Santa Rosa
Contact: Joy Thomas
California Poets in the Schools, San Francisco
Contact: Meg Hamill
Cazadero Performing Arts Camp, Berkeley
Contact: James Mazzaferro
Chop’s Teen Club, Santa Rosa
Contact: Lorez Bailey
Felta Education Foundation, Healdsburg
Contact: Jessica Martin
Healdsburg Jazz Festival, Healdsburg
Contact: Gina Riner
Imagine Bus Project, San Francisco
Contact: Maria Cristini
Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Santa Rosa
Contact: Ray Gargano
Sonoma County Dancers United, Santa Rosa
Contact: Allison Frenzel
Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation, Santa Rosa
Contact: Bethany Facendini
Sonoma Valley Education Foundation, Sonoma
Contact: Debra Garber
Walking Elephant Theatre Company, Santa Rosa
Contact: Reva Navah