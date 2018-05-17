Sonoma County students with limited access to arts training will get some assistance with announcement Thursday of $88,000 in grants to 15 arts education programs in the county and the Bay Area from Creative Sonoma.

“These grants reflect the value our community places on the arts being available to students all across our County,” said James Gore, Sonoma County Board of Supervisors chairman. “Outstanding arts programs such as these develop 21 st century skills necessary to navigate the ever-changing workforce.”

Creative Sonoma is a division of the Economic Development Board of Sonoma County. The grant program is through a partnership between Creative Sonoma and Community Foundation Sonoma County.

Grant sponsors stated the programs awarded the funding provide “hands-on” learning experiences in the arts. That includes theater projects, filmmaking, photography and dance. The programs will take place now through June 29.