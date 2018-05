Healdsburg – top destination for fine wine, food and luxury hotels – is gaining ground as the place to go for craft spirits. This week, the town further asserted itself on the spirits scene with the opening of a new tasting room just steps from the Healdsburg Plaza.

Established in 2013 in Cloverdale, Young & Yonder Spirits is the brainchild of Josh and Sarah Opatz.

