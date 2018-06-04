s
s
Sections
Sections
News Wine Industry Opinion Events
Subscribe

North Bay business briefs from Keysight, V2 Wine, Cafe Lucia and more

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
June 4, 2018, 4:09PM

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), has released its 2017 corporate social responsibility report, detailing the company’s environmental, social, and governance initiatives worldwide.

In addition, Keysight has announced a set of key impact goals that tangibly demonstrate how the company helps to build a better planet. These goals support Keysight’s CSR vision, strategy and program by providing a set of measures that are a win for Keysight shareholders, customers, employees, the communities in which we live and work, and the planet.

By the end of fiscal year 2020, Keysight expects to:

• Commit more than $1 billion in value to strengthen communities through efforts in philanthropic giving, employee volunteerism, community sponsorships, and university engagement programs.

• Engage 570,000 students and future engineers in STEM education, using tools such as the Keysight After School program, community education events, and through student access to donated/discounted solutions at universities.

• Recognize $2 million in cost avoidance, 10 percent energy conservation and 15 percent water conservation per our fiscal year 2015 baseline with efforts focused on natural resource conservation and efficiency.

• Ensure no material negative impacts to P&L or to institutional investment levels through ethical operations and governance, ensuring no impact in our ability to deliver solutions that help connect and secure the world.

Hamish Gray, senior vice president for Keysight, stated in the announcement, “Keysight has achieved significant progress toward these goals. While building a better planet has always been a part of Keysight’s DNA, these measures provide a beacon that drives our efforts, acknowledges our progress, and supports stakeholder expectations in this space.”

V2 Wine Group relocated to Napa to share space at the Delicato Family Vineyards offices. Delicato made a strategic investment last year in the marketing and sales organization for family-owned wineries. V2 is run by Dan and Katy Leese.

V2’s lease of 2,600 square feet of office space at 584 E. First St. in Sonoma expired at the end of May, so it made sense to consolidate offices, according to Dan Leese.

Cafe Lucia, a 7-year-old cafe owned by chef Manuel Azevedo and Lucia Azevedo Fincher, will close. Construction projects and the economic impact of the October wildfires were cited by the owners as reasons for the decision to close the Healdsburg restaurant.

River Terrace Inn has announced a partnership with Kitchen Collective, said to be America’s first urban cooking club located in the heart of Napa. The partnership will allow guests of the Napa hotel to experience interactive cooking, dining and Kitchen Collective’s private lounge.

The first of its kind in the country, Kitchen Collective allows members to use the fully-stocked kitchen; receive coaching from a professional chef; host dinner parties; dine; and relax in the private lounge, dining room and courtyard.

The Wine Business Institute in the School of Business and Economics at Sonoma State University announced winners of the annual academic scholarships in wine business, including $41,500 awarded to students in the school’s MBA and executive MBA in Wine Business programs and a bachelor’s degree concentration in wine business strategies.

The following students were recognized during a May 14 scholarship awards luncheon with scholarship donors and WBI Board Members: Simone Popov, MBA (2019 expected), The Donn P. Reisen Scholarship; Alexandra O’Gorman, MBA (2019), The Donn P. Reisen Scholarship and Vintage Wine Estates MBA Scholarship; Mark Harris, MBA (2019) , Charlie Palmer’s Pigs & Pinot Annual Scholarship; Deanna Brown, B.S. (2019), Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Wine Business Scholarship; Gerald Cole, EMBA (2019), Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Wine Business Scholarship; Soleil Druilhet, B.S. (2019), The Liz Thach Wine Industry Scholarship; and Jialing Li, MBA (2019), La Tosh Wine Scholarship.

Most Popular Stories
Next-gen consumer key to natural foods growth, entrepreneur says
Republic Services to buy Santa Rosa trash hauler, recycling center
Changing colors for Frank Lloyd Wright’s Marin legacy
Auction Napa Valley brings in $13.6M
North Bay leases & sales

Round Pond Estate has appointed Young’s Market Company to distribute its wines in Alaska, Oregon and Washington.

Round Pond Estate, located in the Rutherford region of Napa Valley and run by the second generation MacDonnell family, also works alongside family-owned and operated Young’s Market Company in Arizona and Wyoming to distribute the estate-grown collection of wines. The 468-acre Rutherford winery and farm specializes in the creation of pure, expressive wines, artisan foods and unforgettable experiences.

Young’s Market Company distributes wine and spirits in the western United States covering the Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming markets.

A free elder abuse awareness symposium will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 14, at Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway.

Five speakers scheduled to give presentations in the Performing Arts Center are Katie Carusco, California State Department of Business Oversight; Kevin Clark, assistant district attorney with Yolo County; Leona Rice, a victim of elder abuse; Melissa Brown, McGeorge School of Law professor; Jay Lang, with the Napa Valley Center for Spiritual Living.

The symposium is being hosted by the Napa County Alliance for Senior Education, a Napa Valley College student club. NCASE is also a community partner of the NVC District Auxiliary Services Foundation.

Erin Marin Design of St. Helena has received the California Home and Design 2018 Wine Country Design Award for residential interior design. The Napa Valley home was a collaborative design effort among Martin, Field Architecture and Roche+Roche Landscape Architecture of Sonoma with Grassi & Associates in Napa and Dexter Estate Landscapes in Sebastopol. Also, Roche + Roche’s employee Nicole Hollis also won an award for residential interior design.

Santa Rosa Junior College is the recipient of a $1.6 million award from the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Higher Education Innovation Awards Program. The awards recognize innovations that improve student success, with a particular focus on underrepresented and underserved groups; demonstrate revolutionary learning or student support models; and are sustainable and capable of being scaled across the state.

The Petaluma campus’s Student Success Team was one of only 11 projects out of 65 submissions to be selected. The award money will be used to take the Student Success Team model developed at SRJC Petaluma throughout the Sonoma County Junior College district.