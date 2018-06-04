Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), has released its 2017 corporate social responsibility report, detailing the company’s environmental, social, and governance initiatives worldwide.

In addition, Keysight has announced a set of key impact goals that tangibly demonstrate how the company helps to build a better planet. These goals support Keysight’s CSR vision, strategy and program by providing a set of measures that are a win for Keysight shareholders, customers, employees, the communities in which we live and work, and the planet.

By the end of fiscal year 2020, Keysight expects to:

• Commit more than $1 billion in value to strengthen communities through efforts in philanthropic giving, employee volunteerism, community sponsorships, and university engagement programs.

• Engage 570,000 students and future engineers in STEM education, using tools such as the Keysight After School program, community education events, and through student access to donated/discounted solutions at universities.

• Recognize $2 million in cost avoidance, 10 percent energy conservation and 15 percent water conservation per our fiscal year 2015 baseline with efforts focused on natural resource conservation and efficiency.

• Ensure no material negative impacts to P&L or to institutional investment levels through ethical operations and governance, ensuring no impact in our ability to deliver solutions that help connect and secure the world.

Hamish Gray, senior vice president for Keysight, stated in the announcement, “Keysight has achieved significant progress toward these goals. While building a better planet has always been a part of Keysight’s DNA, these measures provide a beacon that drives our efforts, acknowledges our progress, and supports stakeholder expectations in this space.”

—

V2 Wine Group relocated to Napa to share space at the Delicato Family Vineyards offices. Delicato made a strategic investment last year in the marketing and sales organization for family-owned wineries. V2 is run by Dan and Katy Leese.

V2’s lease of 2,600 square feet of office space at 584 E. First St. in Sonoma expired at the end of May, so it made sense to consolidate offices, according to Dan Leese.

—

Cafe Lucia, a 7-year-old cafe owned by chef Manuel Azevedo and Lucia Azevedo Fincher, will close. Construction projects and the economic impact of the October wildfires were cited by the owners as reasons for the decision to close the Healdsburg restaurant.

—

River Terrace Inn has announced a partnership with Kitchen Collective, said to be America’s first urban cooking club located in the heart of Napa. The partnership will allow guests of the Napa hotel to experience interactive cooking, dining and Kitchen Collective’s private lounge.

The first of its kind in the country, Kitchen Collective allows members to use the fully-stocked kitchen; receive coaching from a professional chef; host dinner parties; dine; and relax in the private lounge, dining room and courtyard.

—

The Wine Business Institute in the School of Business and Economics at Sonoma State University announced winners of the annual academic scholarships in wine business, including $41,500 awarded to students in the school’s MBA and executive MBA in Wine Business programs and a bachelor’s degree concentration in wine business strategies.

The following students were recognized during a May 14 scholarship awards luncheon with scholarship donors and WBI Board Members: Simone Popov, MBA (2019 expected), The Donn P. Reisen Scholarship; Alexandra O’Gorman, MBA (2019), The Donn P. Reisen Scholarship and Vintage Wine Estates MBA Scholarship; Mark Harris, MBA (2019) , Charlie Palmer’s Pigs & Pinot Annual Scholarship; Deanna Brown, B.S. (2019), Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Wine Business Scholarship; Gerald Cole, EMBA (2019), Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Wine Business Scholarship; Soleil Druilhet, B.S. (2019), The Liz Thach Wine Industry Scholarship; and Jialing Li, MBA (2019), La Tosh Wine Scholarship.