Katy Dillwood, CPA, has joined Christopherson Builders in Santa Rosa as chief financial officer.

Dillwood graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from University of the Pacific. She began her career with Arthur Anderson & Co. in San Francisco, then worked for a large residential developer in the Bay Area before moving to Santa Rosa and working for 20 years as controller for Christopherson Homes.

José Guillén and Maureen Merrill have formed Guillén & Merrill, a Santa Rosa business that provides coaching expertise in employee engagement, team productivity and leadership skill development. Guillén served nine years as the executive officer for the Superior Court of Sonoma County and before that for several other counties. Merrill has worked since 2004 with individuals and organizations in communication skills, customer service, workplace morale and team productivity.

Kevin Hernandez has been named operations director at Santa Rosa-based M.A. Silva USA, one of the California North Coast’s largest suppliers of premium corks, glass and packaging. His background in senior operational leadership includes plant manager roles for such companies as Nutiva and Tyson Foods.

Justin Moye has been named a territory manager for Seguin Moreau Napa Cooperage. His geographic area includes Sonoma and Mendocino counties, Lodi and the Sierra foothills. He has worked in wine industry sales for more than seven years, including the last four in barrel sales and barrel alternatives.

Steven Fawl of Vacaville and Paul Wagner of Napa have received the Napa Valley College 2018–2019 McPherson Award, created to recognize top teachers in honor of the school’s founding president, Harry McPherson.

Fawl had a 40-year teaching career, including 33 years at the college.

Wagner recently retired from running Balzac Communications of Napa. He continues to teach the Wines of Germany class this spring at the college, and in the fall he will return to teach the Wine Marketing and Sales and A Cultural Appreciation of Wine courses.

Doug McIlroy of Rodney Strong Vineyards in Healdsburg will be honored with the Sonoma County Farm Bureau’s Luther Burbank Conservation Award on July 12.

The award will be part of the bureau’s Love of the Land celebration at Richard’s Grove and Saralee’s Vineyard in Windsor.

McIlroy, director of winegrowing at Rodney Strong, is known as a wine industry expert on local water issues. A graduate of UC Davis, McIlroy worked for Fetzer Vineyards in Mendocino County and Kendall-Jackson in Santa Rosa before coming to Rodney Strong, where he manages 1,200 acres of vineyards and 60 contract growers.

Erik Shearer is the new assistant superintendent and vice president of academic affairs for Napa Valley College. Shearer of Napa became the college’s interim vice president for instruction at Napa Valley College three years ago, the announcement stated.

Shearer then taught for two years as a graduate teaching fellow at the University of Oregon, two years as an adjunct instructor (2000–2002), and 14 years (2002–2016) as a full-time professor at Napa Valley College, earning tenure in 2006.

He attend the college in 1989 and transferred in 1994 to Sonoma State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in art with a concentration in painting and drawing. He earned his master’s degree in fine arts from the University of Oregon in 2000.