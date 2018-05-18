Starting Monday, Kaiser Permanente members will have a new choice for where to seek healthcare.

Thursday the Kaiser dedicated its new three-story medical office building in southwest Santa Rosa. Located at 2240 Mercury Way, the $49.7 million, 87,300-square-foot facility will offer patients primary care services, including adult and family medicine, pediatrics, and obstetrics and gynecology, according to Kaiser. Select specialty care options include dermatology, foot and ankle surgery, and physical therapy. A pharmacy, laboratory and imaging services also are on-site.

Kaiser will simultaneously open two other new medical office buildings today, one in San Jose and the other in downtown Sacramento.

“This was a long time coming,” said Judy Coffey, a registered nurse who for the past 14 years has served as senior vice president and area manager for Kaiser Permanente’s Sonoma and Marin locations. “We looked at our membership growth and (determined) where the best place would be to position these buildings. I really think Kaiser coming to this (Santa Rosa) location is going to help with jobs, and bring other businesses to the area.”

Coffey made note of the artwork that is displayed along the back hallway corridor, created by students from area schools. The art will rotate each quarter, providing many children with the opportunity to display their work, she said.

Known as the Mercury Way Medical Offices, the building will house 60 clinician offices, 95 exam rooms, and eight procedure rooms, according to Kaiser.

The project, which broke ground in October 2016, is Kaiser’s first all-electric medical office building in California. Drought-resistant landscaping, solar panels in the parking lot, and 14 charging stations for electric vehicles are among the property’s eco-friendly features.

On Thursday, health, well-being and healing were the touchpoints of many presentations.

“My vision and hope is that this will be a center for healing and wellness, for the total health of the individuals in our community,” said Michael Shulman, M.D., who serves as physician-in-chief for Kaiser Santa Rosa. Shulman joined Kaiser in 2006, and was chief of urology until October, when he was promoted to his current position.

“With the opening of this building, we’ll be expanding access to Permanente medicine throughout our community and to our members,” Shulman said. “And with that access comes national-leading quality of care with a personalized touch, supported by specialists, and the advanced technology and integration that we bring to the community.”