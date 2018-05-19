Santa Rosa Junior College on Friday said it received $1.6 million state award to help new students succeed.

The California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Higher Education Innovation Awards grant is for a Petaluma campus program that utilizes peer student success coaches to welcome, guide and engage each student from the moment of application to successful completion of the first semester and re-enrollment in the next semester, the junior college said.

It was one of 11 projects statewide recognized with an award. The college’s announcement states the money from the award will be used to expand the program from its Petaluma campus to all the Sonoma County Junior College District.

The college states the program focuses on students who are underrepresented in higher education, such as those who are low-income, from underrepresented schools and neighborhoods, first-generation, current or former foster youth, and those with disabilities.

Students in those areas are placed on a team with a coach and are given a mobile app platform to connect with their coach, other peers, resources, services and events. Once students are successfully enrolled, coaches engage students with class visits, workshops, events and one-on-one coaching sessions.

“Program outcomes show marked improvement in matriculation step completion, course retention, and semester-to-semester persistence, particularly for Latinx and first-generation students,” the college district stated in announcing the award May 18.

"Latinx" is a gender-neutral alternative to "Latino."