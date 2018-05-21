April figures for occupancy, room rate and revenue, compared with those from 2017. See data from previous months.

Sonoma County hotel revenue vastly outpaced surrounding counties in April, riding a revenue spike that began after the October fires destroyed homes then sparked rebuilding.

Hotels in Sonoma County pulled in $26.6 million in revenue in April, according to figures released Monday by travel data firm STR. That was an 18.3 percent increase from April 2017, the firm stated.

For the year through April, the county’s lodging industry has revenues of $93.5 million, or 23.9 percent more than at that point in 2017.

Other North Bay counties also posted revenue increases in April but nowhere near the annual percentage gains of Sonoma County. Napa County, for example, had $34.2 million in revenue in April, which was 7.3 percent more. Year-to-date revenues were running 4.6 percent ahead of last year’s.

Marin County revenues last month were pegged at $11.1 million, up 12.1 percent. Year-to-date revenue was up 2.4 percent.

Solano County’s hotel data showed revenue of $8.8 million, up 14.6 percent for April and up 7.6 percent for the first four months of this year.