Santa Rosa-based Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) on Tuesday said it declared a quarterly cash dividend of 95 cents per share.

The dividend is for common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1. It is unchanged from what was declared in the previous quarter and up by 10 cents per share from the same quarter in 2017.

In April, Exchange Bank cited gains from real estate sales and the federal corporate income tax cut in the 67.3 percent increase in first-quarter earnings, or $4.47 million, from a year before. That quarterly profit amounted to $11.10 million, compared with $6.63 million in the first quarter of 2017.

The latest dividend is payable June 15. Of the dividend, 50.44 percent goes to the Doyle Trust, which funds Doyle scholarships at Santa Rosa Junior College.

The bank reports assets of $2.6 billion. It has 18 branches in Sonoma County plus commercial and SBA lending offices in Roseville and Marin County.