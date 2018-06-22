Professional background: 20-year retail background with Macy’s, and 25 years in the temporary staffing industry, most recently as an area manager with Nelson Staffing, where I just celebrated my five year anniversary.

Staff: 17

Tell us about yourself and your company: For over 45 years, Nelson has provided innovative workforce solutions to help companies efficiently build and manage their teams. From staffing and recruiting to payroll, we collaboratively identify and construct flexible, scalable programs to help our partners rapidly adjust to shifting workforce needs and priorities As a family-owned company and one of the largest independent staffing companies in the U.S., we are committed to involvement and investment in the communities where we live, work, and play.

I have been with Nelson for five years and have the pleasure of working with teams in both Santa Rosa and Petaluma. I am also an ambassador with the Petaluma Chamber, a member of the ELC for Go Red for Women, a part of the American Heart Association and an InspiRed Women, which is a society of women who have the passion, the motivation and inspiration to drive an influence change in the community regarding heart health of women.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share? Our Santa Rosa recruiting team was recognized as the top recruiting team for the Nelson Staffing division for the year 2017.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

Raising two wonderful children who have each chosen different paths in life, are each other’s best friends, and are both living fulfilling and happy lives!

What is your biggest challenge today?

Recruiting talent in a market that has a 2.8% unemployment rate.

Words that best describe you: Personable, passionate and respectful

As a successful female professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

Juggling raising children while building a career. I was able to navigate through the challenges with the wonderful help and support of family and friends.

How do you think your profession will change in the next five years?

Today, approximately 10 percent of the workplace is made up of contingent staff. Predictions are that in three to five years, that number will jump to between 15 and 25 percent – and a full 20 percent of all companies will be utilizing staffing firms. All employers, especially staffing companies, will need to evolve to adapt to these changes while meeting the needs of having five generations in the workforce all at once.

Who was your most important mentor?

My most important mentor was the individual who introduced me to the staffing industry 25 years ago. She is one of the strongest individuals I know. She was well known and respected not only within our company but the industry as well. She was considered an expert in the industry and her expertise was leveraged in many ways. She was insightful and considered an “out of the box” thinker. She was truly dedicated to her staff and her family and, by far, one of my biggest role models.

What advice would you give to a young woman entering your profession or the work world today?

Be true to yourself and work hard! Always be on the path of continuous improvement and celebrate your successes, no matter how small.