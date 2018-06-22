Nancy Corriveau of Blentech Corporation in Santa Rosa wins a North Bay Business Journal Women in Business award.

Professional background: I started working at my family’s business which manufactured custom stainless food equipment when I was 19 years old in the accounting department. The assets of that business were later sold to the current owners of Blentech. Thirty-two years later, I’ve worn many hats here at Blentech and currently, I’m in the role of director of operations.

Education: Santa Rosa Junior College

Staff: Manage accounting and service departments. Oversee all other departments as a director.

Tell us about yourself and your company

Blentech Corporation is a manufacturer of complex food processing systems for many famous brands of food products you’d find in restaurants and in the frozen food aisle of local and nationally known supermarkets. We sell both domestically and internationally, providing equipment that produces quality soups, sauces, seasoned ground beef, macaroni and cheese and side dishes for fast food chains, restaurants and large school lunch programs.

I have been with the company since before its inception 32 years ago. Although I am currently the director of operations, my role has changed over the decades. I truly do not know where the time has gone. I was blessed to raise two wonderful children along the way and continue to have fulfillment being part of an innovative company.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

I’m proud of the accomplishment that through my daily nurturing we have successfully incorporated our Indiana division into a parts and service hub. This expanded our hours of live customer support, adding a unique element that sets us apart from our competitors.

Our Indiana division played a key role in keeping business flowing throughout our community disaster, the North Bay fires. We have learned recovering from disaster can make you grow. We have grown individually and as a company.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

Training and mentoring team members with the goal that they achieve autonomy to perform. Engage them to be proud of their role and our business success.

What is your biggest challenge today?

Aligning our teams to communicate more effectively. My history and tenure in stainless steel equipment manufacturing enables me to foster our young engineers to propel growth. Using different communication styles that successfully work for each individual allows us to build the infrastructure necessary to scale our operation.

Words that best describe you: Lead by example

As a successful female professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

Biggest obstacle: Learning how to effectively communicate with many different personality types. It involved persistent encouragement of employees to use their strengths, strengths found uniquely in each employee, to accomplish greater Blentech goals.

Overcame: By breaking down big obstacles into smaller issues we could tackle little by little, succeed, and move to the next one.

How do you think your profession will change in the next five years?

We are changing how Blentech offers more technology and engineering expertise as well as being leaders in quality stainless equipment. Solely manufacturing stainless equipment isn’t enough to be a leader in this industry. We pride ourselves on being a technology innovator.