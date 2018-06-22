Genie Del Secco of Summit State Bank in Santa Rosa wins a North Bay Business Journal Women in Business award.

Professional background: I have more than 27 years of community banking experience here in Sonoma County. As chief operating officer of Summit, I am responsible for key areas of the bank to include branch administration, regulatory compliance, central operations, human resources and marketing.

Education: I will graduate Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington in Seattle this August and attended California Banking School in the early ‘90s at the University of San Diego in southern California.

I continuously seek out conferences, seminars and webinars that help keep me up to date on the latest banking compliance and regulations as it relates to my areas of responsibility.

Staff: I have more than 40 employees who report up through my areas of responsibility in the bank.

Tell us about yourself and your company: Summit State Bank is a community bank committed to serving its customers and community with the highest standards. Summit is known for its charitable giving to the community which aligns with my values. I enjoy giving back and volunteering my free time to local nonprofit organizations. I am a familiar face at many fundraising and community events. I served on the board of Sonoma County Children’s Village for four years and served as the Village Board president from January 2015 to August 2016.

I have also served as a mentor with Committee on the Shelterless’ (COTS) Rent-Right program which is a nine-week course that helps individuals and families get all the tools, documents and skills needed to transition to independent housing and take control of their finances.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

Being promoted to Summit State Bank’s Chief Operating Officer in January 2018 is an accomplishment I am extremely proud of.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

The achievement I am most proud of is being the mother to three amazing, beautiful young women.

What is your biggest challenge today?

Recruiting qualified employees. With the low unemployment rate in Sonoma County, hiring good, qualified employees is challenging.

Words that best describe you: Honest, passionate, empower and inspire others, commitment and compassion

As a successful female professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

To be honest, I believe I have been my biggest obstacle. Once I learned to get out of my own way and learn from my mistakes, the path to success became much easier.

How do you think your profession will change in the next five years?

Technology has, and continues, to play a significant role in the banking industry. At present, banks are being forced to evolve and community banks need to transform through advancements to stay relevant or risk becoming obsolete while maintaining the high touch customer service expected from community banks.

Who was your most important mentor?

I have been very fortunate in my career to have many strong women mentors over the years. The one that was most influential, was Debbie Fakalata. At the time our paths crossed, Debbie was the CFO/COO of a new start up bank, First Community Bank. Debbie is a fair, strong, and talented leader. I am always impressed by her “grace” in her leadership.