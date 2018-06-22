s
Genie Del Secco of Santa Rosa's Summit State Bank wins Women in Business award

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
June 22, 2018, 3:17PM
| Updated 1 hour ago.

Genie Del Secco

Executive vice president and chief operating officer

Summit State Bank

500 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa 95403

707-568-4996

www.summitstatebank.com

Read more profiles of 2018 Women in Business winners: nbbj.news/wib18winners

Genie Del Secco of Summit State Bank in Santa Rosa wins a North Bay Business Journal Women in Business award.

Professional background: I have more than 27 years of community banking experience here in Sonoma County. As chief operating officer of Summit, I am responsible for key areas of the bank to include branch administration, regulatory compliance, central operations, human resources and marketing.

Education: I will graduate Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington in Seattle this August and attended California Banking School in the early ‘90s at the University of San Diego in southern California.

I continuously seek out conferences, seminars and webinars that help keep me up to date on the latest banking compliance and regulations as it relates to my areas of responsibility.

Staff: I have more than 40 employees who report up through my areas of responsibility in the bank.

Tell us about yourself and your company: Summit State Bank is a community bank committed to serving its customers and community with the highest standards. Summit is known for its charitable giving to the community which aligns with my values. I enjoy giving back and volunteering my free time to local nonprofit organizations. I am a familiar face at many fundraising and community events. I served on the board of Sonoma County Children’s Village for four years and served as the Village Board president from January 2015 to August 2016.

I have also served as a mentor with Committee on the Shelterless’ (COTS) Rent-Right program which is a nine-week course that helps individuals and families get all the tools, documents and skills needed to transition to independent housing and take control of their finances.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

Being promoted to Summit State Bank’s Chief Operating Officer in January 2018 is an accomplishment I am extremely proud of.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

The achievement I am most proud of is being the mother to three amazing, beautiful young women.

What is your biggest challenge today?

Recruiting qualified employees. With the low unemployment rate in Sonoma County, hiring good, qualified employees is challenging.

Words that best describe you: Honest, passionate, empower and inspire others, commitment and compassion

As a successful female professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

To be honest, I believe I have been my biggest obstacle. Once I learned to get out of my own way and learn from my mistakes, the path to success became much easier.

How do you think your profession will change in the next five years?

Technology has, and continues, to play a significant role in the banking industry. At present, banks are being forced to evolve and community banks need to transform through advancements to stay relevant or risk becoming obsolete while maintaining the high touch customer service expected from community banks.

Who was your most important mentor?

I have been very fortunate in my career to have many strong women mentors over the years. The one that was most influential, was Debbie Fakalata. At the time our paths crossed, Debbie was the CFO/COO of a new start up bank, First Community Bank. Debbie is a fair, strong, and talented leader. I am always impressed by her “grace” in her leadership.

What advice would you give to a young woman entering your profession or the work world today?

Be yourself, be kind and inspire and support others. Most importantly, don’t be too hard on yourself. We all make mistakes. Learn from them. Don’t let your mistakes paralyze you.

15 stories of notable North Bay women professionals

Most admired businessperson outside your organization: This question was hard to answer. There are too many to just single out one. I admire individuals that are driven to be the best they can be each day. Those that stay true to themselves while making our community a better place to work and live in.

Typical day at the office: I don’t believe there is such a thing as a typical day at the office. Each day comes with its unique challenges and opportunities. It’s common to have multiple meetings which range from an executive/strategic level, to employee development, to weekly check ins with my direct report or conversations with board members.

In between all the meetings, I am focused on recruitment, employment development and training, growing core deposits, building our brand and helping our customers to be successful while ensuring the bank is operating in a safe and sound manner.

Best place to work outside of your office: In my home office or on my deck

Current reading: I am not currently reading a book.

Most want to meet: Country music superstar Garth Brooks

Social media you most use: Facebook and LinkedIn

Stress relievers: Walking my dogs, working in my yard and spending relaxing time with my husband

Favorite hobbies: Camping, gardening and spending time with family and friends

What would either parents or significant others say if asked to brag about you?: My determination, success and perseverance.