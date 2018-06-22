Professional background: I’ve worked in advocacy, public relations and government and community relations my entire career. My first public relations job was with the California Farm Bureau Federation in Sacramento right out of Cal Poly, SLO. After a couple of promotions with that organization, I was able to come back home to Sonoma County when I earned the position of executive director for the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, the largest membership organization in Sonoma County.

My career with Farm Bureau spanned 17 years during which I earned several national awards. I had some amazing experiences and developed deep friendships with so many wonderful, hardworking agricultural families!

Over the next eight years, I worked in community and government relations for Clover Stornetta Farms and Republic Services.

During this time, I was also an adjunct instructor at Santa Rosa Junior College. I have been the North Bay Director of Government Affairs at Comcast for almost four years.

Whether it has been lobbying on agricultural issues, promoting Clo the Cow and local dairies, teaching students, working on multi-million dollar environmental contracts or helping to bridge the digital divide - I have been fortunate enough to have loved what I have been doing throughout my entire career.

It’s been fulfilling to wear multiple hats and advocate for such diverse industries while also being involved in our community and feeling that I have helped make a difference.

I am the immediate past board chair of the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce, an associate board member of the Redwood Credit Union, board member of the Sonoma County Alliance, alternate board member of the North Bay Leadership Council, member of the San Rafael Chamber Governmental Affairs Committee and Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation’s Ag Trust Committee.

Education: Proud alumni of Santa Rosa Junior College and Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. Earned my bachelor of arts in Ag business management with a minor in marketing and crop science.

Tell us about yourself and your company: I am a third generation Sonoma County farm girl who grew up in west Petaluma. I attended a two-room elementary school where the principal was also my 4th, 5th, and 6th grade teacher.

In addition to my professional career, and in staying true to my agricultural roots, my husband Jeff, and I founded Stony Point Vineyards and James Family Cellars – our two sons are vice presidents of the winery. We produce fabulous pinot noir in the Russian River Valley and have received numerous awards.

Comcast is a Fortune 50 company in the technology, media and communications industry. I have the pleasure of working with community and elected officials in Sonoma, Napa, Marin, Mendocino and Solano counties.

My area is the envy of my colleagues across the nation!

Because technology is constantly changing, I learn and stretch my knowledge every day. I’m surrounded with talented, intelligent, and diverse people who care about each other’s success. The culture at Comcast is amazing and I enjoy and respect the people I work with.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

I was able to help our friends and our community during the wildfires on both a personal and a professional level.