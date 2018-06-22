Mishel Kaufman of Redwood Credit Union in Santa Rosa wins a North Bay Business Journal Women in Business award.

Professional background: I have been at Redwood Credit Union (RCU) for 10 and a half years. As the senior vice president of Risk Management, I oversee the internal audit, quality assurance, compliance, vendor management, business continuity planning, and security functions. I’m not sure anyone ever says, “I want to be an internal auditor when I grow up!” But luckily, I found a love for internal auditing 25 years ago, and have never looked back. It’s a career where I can utilize my strengths to build strong relationships with others to analyze problems and implement meaningful solutions, develop strategic initiatives for the future, and to be a trusted adviser.

Prior to joining RCU, my career started at Southern California Edison, the electric utility in Southern California. When I moved to Northern California, I was with the Business Risk Services group at Ernst & Young, LLP, where I gained extensive experience delivering enterprise risk management, internal audit, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, and project management services.

Additionally, I had my own consulting practice focused on providing risk management, business process optimization, and intellectual property protection services.

Education: Bachelor of Arts in political science and administrative studies from the University of California, Riverside, and an MBA from Claremont Graduate University. Certified internal auditor through the Institute of Internal Auditors.

Staff: 11

Tell us about yourself and your company: I was born and raised in Southern California, and moved to Santa Rosa in 1999 after getting engaged to my husband. He convinced me to move to Northern California and try it for “a couple of years.” Well, 19 years later, we are still here and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I miss my family dearly, but we have found our forever home and I am grateful to be raising our two daughters in this community.

Working at Redwood Credit Union is a dream job! I remember during my final interview our CEO Brett Martinez asked me why I wanted to work at RCU. And my simple response was, RCU is like Disneyland in Sonoma County! Everyone (members and employees) are so happy and loves RCU!

RCU is $4.5 billion in assets and serves over 300,000 members. I am grateful to be able to live our mission every day - to passionately serve the best interests of our members, employees, and communities.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

It’s not really something that I accomplished in the last year, but something that has been years in the making. I am so proud of all the work my team and the whole organization has accomplished over the years with our business continuity efforts, which were critical to our resiliency and our ability to recover and respond during the North Bay firestorm last year.

It was also a tremendous accomplishment to support the community with the North Bay Fire Relief Fund while also supporting our own employees directly affected (23 lost homes in the fires), and having our headquarters situated in a fire impacted area. It was a critical time, and it was the right thing to do; providing immediate relief to those most in need.