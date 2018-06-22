Ann Lobdell Hudson of Exchange Bank in Santa Rosa wins a North Bay Business Journal Women in Business award.

Professional background: I have 25-plus years of banking experience in retail banking, mortgage and consumer lending, product sales, marketing, sales and talent development. I have held a variety of positions at financial institutions including leadership positions with Washington Mutual and JPMChase. I started my career as a community bank teller during college and grew up in banking.

My career has brought me from the Pacific Northwest to California. I have been fortunate for the last 18 years to call Sonoma County home. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve with several nonprofits, most recently on the board of Becoming Independent.

Education: Portland State University and Willamette University

Staff: 170

Tell us about yourself and your company

I joined Exchange Bank in 2014 as vice president and director of Learning and Development. In 2015, I was promoted to senior vice president, head of the Retail Banking Group leading Exchange Bank’s retail delivery channels, which includes our branch locations, Customer Care Center, Merchant Services, and Digital Product Management.

I also am fortunate to oversee the bank’s marketing, product management, and customer experience efforts.

Exchange Bank is headquartered in Sonoma County. Founded in 1890 with current assets of $2.6 billion, Exchange Bank is a community bank with deep roots in the North Bay; with 18 branches in Sonoma County and offices in Roseville and Marin. The Doyle Trust receives 51 percent of all cash dividends paid by the bank which funds the Frank P. Doyle and Polly O’Meara Doyle Scholarships at the Santa Rosa Junior College. The bank’s legacy of financial leadership and community support is grounded in our core values of Commitment, Respect, Integrity, and Teamwork.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

The accomplishment I am most proud of is our team’s caring, compassion and willingness to always pull together and help our community whenever there is a need. 2017 was an extraordinary time for our community and extraordinary time for Exchange Bank.

We faced circumstances unseen by our community since the 1906 earthquake and our employees rose to the occasion supporting our customers and fellow employees.

Our teams worked together to ensure the business continuity and the following business day after the fires were able to open 10 of our 18 Sonoma branch locations along with our Customer Care Center.

It was important to our teams to ensure our communities had access to our bank. In some areas, Exchange Bank was the only financial service provider open in a given neighborhood. We opened our doors to customers and non-customers providing personal care and empathy for those who had shared with us their stories and took care of their needs.

Our teams proactively reached out to customers to see if they needed help and created programs and procedures to help with financial assistance.

Our employees felt the impact of this tragedy on a very personal level, and even with the loss of homes, displacement, needing to support family members, our employees put that aside to continue to support and encourage our customers and each other.

I am proud and grateful for Exchange Bank and their commitment to the community.

Words that best describe you: Caring, strong work-ethic, resilient