Two nonprofit mental health organizations in Marin and Sonoma counties each have received $90,000 grants from Kaiser Permanente.

One recipient is LifeWorks of Sonoma County, according to the announcement Tuesday from the Oakland-based health care provider. LifeWorks has provided mental health counseling and community education in Sonoma County for over 20 years. The group has several programs focused on engaging Spanish-speaking families to reduce stigma so their children can access mental health services.

Another $90,000 has been approved for North Marin Community Services. Its stigma-reduction initiative will launch a Spanish-language media campaign and train community influencers to educate Latino men about the role of mental health in overall wellness, according to Kaiser.

“Half of people with chronic mental health conditions have experienced symptoms by age 14, yet only one in 10 youth seek treatment, whereas adults and, specifically, aging adults are more likely to access treatment,” said Alena Wall, Kaiser’s community benefit manager for the Marin-Sonoma area, in the announcement.