North Bay leases & sales

North Bay commercial real estate leases & sales transactions

JEFF QUACKENBUSH

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL | June 4, 2018, 1:49PM

Send commercial real estate transactions to transactions@busjrnl.com. A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Brokerage abbreviations: K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International

Here are the latest business leads from commercial real estate leases and sales in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma and Marin.

LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

MARIN COUNTY

1,916sf at 900 Larkspur Landing Circle, #150, Larkspur; office; Sevana Bioenergy, LLC; Theo Banks of K&C; JPPF Larkspur Landing Office Park, LP; na; April 12

667sf at 101 Larkspur Landing, #221, Larkspur; office; Broadwing Capital Advisors, Inc.; Matt Storms of K&C; Savoy Corp.; Matt Storms of K&C; April 24

390sf at 265 Miller Ave., #103, Mill Valley; office; Yerba Buena Group; Nathan Ballard of K&C; Cohn Investments, LLC; Nathan Ballard of K&C; Dec. 14

338sf at 265 Miller Ave., #102, Mill Valley; office; GTR Consulting; Nathan Ballard of K&C; Cohn Investment, LLC; Nathan Ballard of K&C; Jan. 8

243sf at 900 Mission Ave., #2, San Rafael; office; Raquel Heck; Matt Storms of K&C; TOM WM, LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Feb. 27

SONOMA COUNTY

10,000sf at 300 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; Princess Boutique; Joel Jaman of K&C; Charles Bailey; Joel Jaman of K&C; April 19

8,700sf at 1338 Ross St., Petaluma; industrial; TLC Delivery Services; Robby Burroughs of K&C; John & Celeste Craemer Trust; Robby Burroughs & Chris Castellucci of K&C; May 7

7,049sf at 149 Stony Circle, #200, Santa Rosa; office; New York Life Insurance; na; STG Group; Danny Jones of K&C; April 18

5,500sf at 340 Sutton Place, Santa Rosa; industrial; Creative Cabinets, Inc.; Jim Sartain & Mike Flitner of K&C; Stapleton Santa Rosa, LP; Jim Sartain & Mike Flitner of K&C; April 12

3,580sf at 990 Sonoma Ave., #2, Santa Rosa; office; Sonoma Vein; na; Susan Misuraca Trust; Kevin Doran of K&C; Dec. 11

1,700sf at 3660 Gravenstein Highway, Sebastopol; industrial & retail; Patches in a Day; Marshall Kelly of K&C; Lydie Hu; Annette Cooper of K&C; April 13

1,335sf at 6370 Commerce Blvd., Rohnert Park; retail; Kim Chi Ngo; Tom Laugero of K&C; Cal Tex Equities; Tom Laugero of K&C; Sept. 26

860sf at 2200 Range Ave., #104, Santa Rosa; office; Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc.; na; Trudy Schneider; Peter Briceno of K&C; March 31

250sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #24D, Windsor; office; Susan Greene; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE, LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; March 15

225sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #24C, Windsor; office; Patricia Aston; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE, LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; March 15

120sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #27D, Windsor; office; Pack Media Group; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE, LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; March 22

SALES: square footage at address, city; property type; buyer; procuring agent; seller; listing agent; close of escrow; value

MARIN COUNTY

20,840sf at 1557-1559 S. Novato Blvd., Novato; retail; John & Marlene Cassisa Family Trust; na; Parkway Properties II; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of K&C; May 2; $2,673,500

6,568sf at 4 & 18 Bayview St., San Rafael; retail; Enrich Investments, LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Panama Enterprises; Matt Storms of K&C; May 1; $2,970,000

2,471sf at 12 Princess St., Sausalito; commercial; Perry Saga Trust; na; Paul S. Lempio Trust; na; May 16; na

SONOMA COUNTY

664,726sf at 5870 Labath Ave., Rohnert Park; land (15.26 acres); Rohnert Park 668, LP; na; Stadium RP Development Partners, LLC; na; May 3; $5,795,500

406,415sf at 5870 Labath Ave. (phase 2), Rohnert Park; residential land (9.33 acres); Stadium RP Development Partners, LLC; na; City of Rohnert Park; Shawn Johnson, Ken Bizzell, Dave Peterson & Tom Laugero of K&C; May 3; $2,897,745

167,706sf at 13534 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg; industrial, portion of lumber yard (3.85 acres); Old Redwood Realty, LLC; na; Capital Lumber Company; na; April 20; $3,000,000

14,810sf at 10 E St., Santa Rosa; office land (0.34 acres); 10 E Street, LLC; Dave Peterson of K&C; PG&E; Dave Peterson & Peter Briceno of K&C; May 10; transferred for no value

11,860sf at 3559 Round Barn Blvd., Santa Rosa; office; Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.; na; 820 Thompson Development Co.; Shawn Johnson & Brian Keegan of K&C; May 11; $5,912,000

10,000sf at 1480 Guerneville Road, Santa Rosa; industrial & retail; Chavez Serrano Investments, LLC; na; 1480 Guerneville Rd, LP; na; March 2; $3,400,000

5,999sf at 320 Rohnert Park Expressway W., Rohnert Park; retail, gas station; Mahir Housin Daoudi & Amal Muhammad Daoudi; na; Ceekas, LLC; na; April 16; $2,170,000

4,130sf at 1626 Piner Road, Santa Rosa; industrial; Prime Harvest, LLC; na; 1626 Facility, LLC (Chad Biehler); na; March 21; $1,695,000

2,160sf at 50 Mission Blvd., Santa Rosa; retail, grocery; TD SW Family Trust; na; Hughes Giles 1989 Trust; na; May 1; $1,265,000

800sf at 3851 Sebastopol Road, #103a & 103b, Santa Rosa; retail; Shuk Yan Yum; na; Lilianna Villagomez; Robby Burroughs of K&C; May 11; $250,000