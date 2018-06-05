North Bay professionals news: Christopherson Builders, The Estate Yountville and more

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Jim Hakel has joined Christopherson Builders as vice president of construction. Hakel brings experience building new home subdivisions and commercial construction, and was recognized by the Home Builders Association in 2002.

He also has a degree in business management from San Jose State University and green building certification from Sonoma State University.

—

Katie Cotten has been appointed as director of catering and conference services for The Estate Yountville. Cotten brings more than 13 years of experience to the role, said the company. Cotten joins The Estate Yountville from Montage Kapalua Resort and Spa in Hawaii where she was director of catering and conference services.

Cotten also held culinary related roles at other prominent Hawaii properties including Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort and Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea. Prior to her time in Hawaii, Cotten was the Catering Sales Manager at Wolfgang Puck Catering in Minneapolis and a volunteer winemaker at Alexis Bailly Vineyard in Hastings, Minnesota.

Cotten earned a bachelor’s degree in culinary management and an Associate of Arts degree in applied science in baking and pastry from The Art Institutes International Minnesota.

—

Jennifer Sims has joined Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley and is working with Jeff Sickler as his business partner. Her background in real estate began when she and her family. She moved from Southern California to Napa in 1996.

Rachel Gonzalez has joined the Sonoma office of Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley as a licensed real estate salesperson. Since 1995, she has worked in real estate office administration and transaction coordination. Gonzalez obtained her California real estate license last year.

—

Jenn Pfeiffer has been named sales manager of Zephyr Real Estate’s Marin County regional office in Greenbrae after three years with the real estate firm.

Pfeiffer has more than 16 years of experience in residential real estate, marketing, appraisal and investment property management in Marin, San Francisco and Sonoma. She is a graduate of the University of California, Davis, with an English degree.

—

Steve Tetrault has joined the design team at TeeVax Home Appliance and Kitchen Center. Tetrault has been a kitchen and bath designer for the past 13 years, and in the retail home improvement sector for over 25 years, the Santa Rosa-based company stated.

—

Melissa Parker is now a partner at G3 Sonoma.

Parker holds an MBA from Arizona State University and brings over 20 years of corporate communications, branding and strategy experience at companies including Intel and CoreLogi, the announcement stated. Parker will focus on marketing and strategic planning in addition to facilitating programs with Piper Abodeely, co-founder and partner at G3, andMichelle Dale, co-founder and partner at G3.

The firm stages conferences and activities such as team building, corporate retreats and workshops.

—

Mark Shotwell has been hired as senior director of housing and whole person care for Ritter Center, a community-based nonprofit organization that has assisted Marin County’s lowest-income residents for over 38 years.

A certified addictions treatment counselor (CATC II), Shotwell most recently served as senior program specialist for the county of Alameda’s Behavioral Health Care Services Housing Services Office and Care Connect, as well as Alameda County’s director of health care for the homeless program. He resides in Crockett.