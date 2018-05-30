The celebration was full-on Tuesday at the unveiling of the new Wine Spectator Learning Center (WSLC), the new home of the Wine Business Institute at Sonoma State University, which brought out approximately 700 people, according to the college.

“The grand opening was a celebration of our students, faculty, alumni, and industry network, who share our vision to be the global leader in wine business education and research,” said Karen Thompson, interim dean of the School of Business and Economics at SSU. “This is the world’s first facility designated for the study of international wine business.”

Judy Sakaki, president of SSU, said the new learning center is a direct result of the accomplishments of the university’s wine business program.

“The success of our graduates in the Wine Business Institute was instrumental in the renovation of the structure behind me—our former cafeteria—into our technologically advanced facility that serves the entire campus,” said Judy Sakaki, president of SSU.

Following a toast and ribbon cutting, guests toured the WSLC, which will be a hub for the university’s global hybrid MBA program, set to launch in November, according to Ray Johnson, executive director.

“It is such a great moment to celebrate the opening of the Wine Spectator Learning Center and to commemorate this day with hundreds of people who all believed in this, thought it was possible, and supported it,” Johnson said.

The 15,000-square-foot education and industry center, which broke ground in June 2016, features advanced technology classrooms, a student commons and gardens, and a collaborative area for students, faculty and business leaders.

“Our wine business programs exemplify the university’s commitment to meet local workforce needs,” Sakaki said. “Clearly, in our region with nearly 450 wineries, there is an interest and demand for individuals who are knowledgeable, experienced and can successfully run a business.”

Dignitaries, donors and state legislators attended and spoke at the grand opening. Also on hand were former and current students of the Wine Business Institute program, including Bianca Herrera, a wine business major heading into her senior year this fall.

“I came specifically to SSU for the wine business,” Herrera said, adding she plans to work in the HR side of the business upon graduation. “I’m really excited for this building. I think it’ll be a great opportunity for us wine business majors. We have our own home now.”