This story originally appeared in The Press Democrat.

Santa Rosa’s Keysight Technologies reported Wednesday record revenues of $990 million for its second fiscal quarter.

The revenue, supported by double-digit growth in three of the company’s four business segments, increased 31 percent from a year earlier for the quarter ending April 30. Orders also grew 23 percent to $987 million.

The company’s revenue growth was spurred as “customers accelerate development in our key focus areas including 5G, automotive & energy and aerospace and defense,” Keysight President and CEO Ron Nersesian said in a statement.

Nersesian told analysts in a conference call Wednesday that the growth in revenue and orders suggested Keysight is “doing a very good job in gaining share” of the test and measurement market from competitors.

Keysight, the world’s largest electronics measurement company, is the biggest business based in Sonoma County. Its products are used by the world’s largest tech and telecom companies in such fields as wireless, aerospace and defense, networking, automotive and devices characterized under “the Internet of Things.”

The company employs about 1,500 permanent and contract workers in the county.

Net income for the quarter amounted to 34 cents a share, compared to 27 cents a year earlier.

Keysight estimated its third quarter revenues will range between $937 million and $967 million.

In the conference call, company officials suggested order growth wasn’t driven primarily by economic cycles but by new technologies and products. They noted a growing group of companies are planning soon to deploy 5G technology in communication systems. Also, a race is on in the automotive sector to develop self-driving cars, electric vehicles and internet-connected cars.

Keysight last year opened an “Automotive Solution Center” near Detroit. It plans to open similar centers in Shanghai and Japan, an official said Wednesday.

Keysight stock closed Wednesday at $52.99, a decline of 4 cents. But in after-hours trading, the share price by 4 p.m. climbed 3.42 percent to $54.80.