Kaiser Permanente San Rafael and Santa Rosa medical centers have received the Get With the Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award and Honor Roll Elite Plus for stroke from American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.

The Get With the Guidelines Stroke program was developed as a national stroke registry and performance improvement program with the primary goal of improving the quality of care and outcomes for stroke and transient ischemic attack (TIA). The award recognizes hospitals’ commitment to providing the most appropriate stroke treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.

—

Olympic gold medalist and Bay Area resident Jonny Moseley has been named grand marshal of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event at Sonoma Raceway.

Moseley will be honored on Friday, June 22, at the Children’s Champions NASCAR Banquet at Cline Cellars in Sonoma. The gala is a fundraiser for the Sonoma Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities. He will also take part in prerace activities on Sunday, June 24, including giving the official command for “Drivers, Start Your Engines.”