A ballot measure that would raise $4.45 billion to fund nearly three dozen transportation projects around the San Francisco Bay Area — including road, rail and ferry expansions in Solano, Marin and Sonoma counties — was getting the thumbs up in early election returns Tuesday night.

Regional Measure 3 was passing 54.2 percent to 45.8 percent, with 2,662 of 4,816 precincts having reported from the nine counties as of 11:20 p.m., according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Approval requires a simple majority of the votes.

Voter approval of RM 3 would raise tolls on the region’s seven state-owned toll bridges, which doesn’t include the Golden Gate Bridge, by $1 beginning Jan. 1, 2019. Tolls would rise by another $1 in January 2022 and another $1 in January 2025. It would be the first toll increase on state bridges since 2010.

Major projects in the RM 3 expenditure plan include new BART cars to accommodate growing ridership; extending BART’s Silicon Valley service to Santa Clara; extending Caltrain to downtown San Francisco; expanding San Francisco Muni’s transit vehicle fleet; more frequent transbay bus service; interchange improvements in Alameda, Contra Costa and Solano counties; an expanded express lane network; expanded ferry service; a direct freeway connector from northbound U.S. 101 in Marin County to the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge; upgrades to relieve congestion in the Dumbarton Bridge corridor; improving State Route 37; and extending the new SMART rail system to Windsor and Healdsburg.