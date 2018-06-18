The ExecRanks, a marketplace for on-demand advisory solutions, announces it has been recognized by the Comparably 2018 Awards in the categories of Best Leadership and Best Managers. Among the grouping for small- and mid-sized companies, The ExecRanks placed in the Top 25 for Best Managers and Top 50 for Best Leadership.

Comparably awards companies based on the sentiment ratings and employee feedback in categories such as professional development, office culture, leadership, employee happiness and perks and benefits. The ExecRanks is a privately held company headquartered in Marin County.

­—

Redwood Credit Union received three awards from the Marketing Association of Credit Unions.

RCU received a gold award in the Community Engagement category for providing significant support to North Bay communities during a time of serious crisis—the October 2018 fires. In partnership with California State Senator Mike McGuire and the local newspaper The Press Democrat, the Redwood Credit Union Community Fund collected and distributed more than $32 million dollars in donations to support immediate needs of fire survivors.

The silver award was given to RCU in the Outdoor category, for its welcoming, house-shaped mortgage loan billboard that read, “Home Sweet Loan.”

In the Product Development category, RCU won the bronze award for RCUpay, Redwood Credit Union’s free person-to-person (P2P) payment service. RCUpay was developed in-house to allow RCU members to pay each other instantly, as well as allowing members to pay anyone with a U.S. bank account.

—

Santa Rosa Junior College’s (SRJC) Culinary Café, in the B. Robert Burdo Culinary Arts Center, opens for the summer session on Wednesday, June 27. The center is located at 1670 Mendocino Avenue at Carr Avenue, directly across from the Santa Rosa campus.

The Culinary Café opens for lunch at 11:30 a.m. and serves until 2:00 p.m., Wednesday through Friday. Reservations are highly recommended and may be made by calling 707-522-2796.

—

Round Pond Estate has appointed Young’s Market Company to distribute the family-owned and -operated estate’s portfolio of wines in Alaska, Oregon and Washington.

Round Pond Estate, located in the Rutherford region of Napa Valley and run by the second-generation MacDonnell family, also works alongside family-owned and operated Young’s Market Company in Arizona and Wyoming to distribute the estate-grown collection of wines.

­—

Pop Up Creativity project grants are available through Creative Sonoma, a division of Sonoma County’s Economic Development Board.

The fund, established with the support of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors and with additional funding from The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, will allocate up to $5,000 each for between five and eight public projects from across the county that animate the communities and neighborhoods in which they take place. Grants will be made to applicants to produce activities that contribute to the creative vitality of the county.

The application portal opens on July 2 and the deadline to apply is Wednesday, Aug. 15. An applicant Q&A session is scheduled for Tuesday, July 17, from 12–1:15 p.m. at the Creative Sonoma offices at 141 Stony Circle, Suite 110, Santa Rosa.

For guidelines detailing eligibility, and to apply, go to: www.creativesonoma.org/pop-up-grants/. For more information, please contact Kristen Madsen at kristen.madsen@sonoma-county.org.

—

Vintners from the Napa Valley will be serving varietals and and vintages to veterans at Veterans the Home of California-Yountville as part of Vintners for Veterans program.