Petaluma-based Amy’s Kitchen has partnered with Vera Whole Health, headquartered in Seattle, to operate Amy’s newly revamped on-site health centers at its three manufacturing facilities, including Santa Rosa.

Vera replaces Wisconsin-based QuadMed, which operated Amy’s on-site health centers for six years.

“Our transition to Vera was never a matter of vendors, so much as it was about us embracing a whole health model that is in line with our mission and provides the most value to our employees,” Amy’s Kitchen said in a statement. “Our emphasis on employee health care accessibility and engagement can also be seen in the new design of the centers, which were renovated to be more comfortable and modern.”

The new Vera health center at Amy’s White City, Oregon, manufacturing facility held a soft opening for its employees at the end of April, and a grand reopening is scheduled for later this month, the company said. The Santa Rosa facility’s new clinic will open on June 20, and a newly constructed health center is slated to debut at Amy’s Pocatello, Idaho, facility later this summer.

Amy’s said employee care at the new centers will include ongoing progress checks, and that it will cover 100 percent of the costs for prescriptions and services conducted on-site. The new wellness centers are in addition to the health insurance benefits that Amy’s already provides, according to the company.

“We see (the new health centers) as a much more integrated, consistent and supportive model than strictly clinical,” the company said. “We want to continue to give our employees the best tools to live the healthiest lifestyles possible instead of just offering them one-off care solutions in times of need.”

Founded more than 30 years ago, the area vegetarian frozen food manufacturing giant opened a popular vegetarian fast-food restaurant in Rohnert Park nearly three years ago and plans to put another drive-through eatery at a vacant Denny’s diner at 5839 Paradise Drive in Corte Madera.

Rachel and Andy Berliner started Amy’s Kitchen, named for their daughter, with a frozen pot pie in 1987. The Petaluma-based company now employs nearly 1,600 people and sells about 140 vegetarian products, as well as Kosher, gluten-free and other special diet products. In 2012 they reported gross sales of more than $300 million.

Vera Whole Health operates 12 clinics in Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona and Alaska. Its clients include The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Seattle Children’s Hospital, Anchorage School District and Seattle Fire Fighters Healthcare Trust.