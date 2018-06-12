A man died at Petaluma soap manufacturer Monday afternoon while operating machinery, police said.

The man, an employee of Rogue Research, was working with a mixer and got caught in a mechanical part of the machine, Petaluma police Lt. Tim Lyons said.

He was dead when Petaluma police and firefighters arrived at the Copeland Street company around 2 p.m. Monday, Lyons said. Police withheld his name until his family could be notified, Lyons said.

Investigators served a search warrant at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to inspect the business, Lyons said. The company, which makes soap and supplement products, is cooperating with investigators, he said.

Cal-OSHA and Petaluma Police are investigating the circumstances of the man’s death.

