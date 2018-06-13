Bank of America has announced $160,000 in grants to North Bay nonprofits providing workforce-development opportunities and education.
In addition to housing and unemployment, the bank cited the area’s need to deal with the issues created by the October wildfires.
Its announcement stated that recipient Santa Rosa Community Health will use the funding to ensure access to primary care, mental health and dental services for people with low-incomes or who are uninsured. These services are available at 12 sites across Santa Rosa, including the innovative “clinics in can” that Santa Rosa Community Health set up in response to the loss of their largest campus following the October wildfires.
“We partner with Bank of America to ensure everyone can access outstanding care — no matter what,” said Naomi Fuchs, Santa Rosa Community Health’s CEO. “With Bank of America’s support, we help lay a foundation for the individuals and families who struggle to access basic health services so that everyone can have the opportunity for a full and healthy life.”
Grant Recipients
10000 Degrees
Bloom Marin
Buckelew Programs
Canal Alliance
Career Technical Education Foundation Sonoma County
Ceres Community Project
Committee On The Shelterless
Community Action of Napa Valley
Cope Family Center
Demeo (Chop’s) Teen Club Inc
Downtown Streets Inc,
F I S H of the Santa Rosa Area Inc
Forget Me Not Children’s Services
Homeward Bound Of Marin
Jewish Community Free Clinic
La Luz Bilingual Center
Marin Center for Independent Living
Napa Valley Unified Educational Foundation
On The Move
Redwood Empire Food Bank
Social Advocates For Youth
Up Valley Family Centers of Napa County
YWCA of Sonoma County.
Source: Bank of America