Bank of America has announced $160,000 in grants to North Bay nonprofits providing workforce-development opportunities and education.

In addition to housing and unemployment, the bank cited the area’s need to deal with the issues created by the October wildfires.

Its announcement stated that recipient Santa Rosa Community Health will use the funding to ensure access to primary care, mental health and dental services for people with low-incomes or who are uninsured. These services are available at 12 sites across Santa Rosa, including the innovative “clinics in can” that Santa Rosa Community Health set up in response to the loss of their largest campus following the October wildfires.

“We partner with Bank of America to ensure everyone can access outstanding care — no matter what,” said Naomi Fuchs, Santa Rosa Community Health’s CEO. “With Bank of America’s support, we help lay a foundation for the individuals and families who struggle to access basic health services so that everyone can have the opportunity for a full and healthy life.”