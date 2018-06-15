Santa Rosa Community Health’s new Dutton campus recently held its official grand opening, paving the way for the organization to care for more patients transitioning from the soon-to-be closing Sonoma Developmental Center.

The new clinic “has a specialized program to provide medical and dental care for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” the organization said in a statement. “This includes an estimated 300 people moving out of the Sonoma Developmental Center, as well as a portion of Sonoma County’s 10,000 Regional Center and Early Start program participants.”

The $11.5 million Dutton campus received $4 million in state funding to transition patients who will be displaced by the impending closure of the Sonoma Developmental Center, according to earlier reports. That center has stated it will close by year’s end.

Santa Rosa Community Health’s new campus is the only one of its 12 facilities to be built from the ground up, said Sara Brewer, site director, explaining it was designed to accommodate integrated care.

“We follow a patient-centered health model,” she said, noting the new facility began accepting patients in March. “We had a four-day training before we opened to provide in-depth training about providing care to patients with disabilities.”

Brewer noted that many of the employees working at the Dutton campus came from the organization’s Vista Family Health facility, which burned in October’s wildfires.

The integrative care model at the Dutton campus can be observed with its wide doors to accommodate large wheelchairs, a low-stimulation calm room for patients who aren’t comfortable in the main waiting room, and more.

The new clinic has 24 exam rooms, eight dental operation rooms, six behavioral health rooms, a testing laboratory and pharmacy, the latter which has not yet opened.

The facility also has a specialized area with four exam rooms for alternative and complimentary medicine, including acupuncture, naturopathy, chiropractic care and osteopathy. There are no computers in these rooms, Brewer said.

“The idea was to keep a calm space,” she said.

The chairs in the medical exam rooms have built-in scales, recording the patient’s weight and feeding it into the computer, she said.

“We implemented a lot of different technological features to try to improve our efficiency, with the goal of being able to see more patients,” Brewer said.

The facility’s dental rooms are designed for patients with disabilities. For example, patients who aren’t comfortable getting out of their wheelchairs are wheeled directly into a machine that rolls them to the dental equipment. The machine tips them back during the procedure, so they can stay comfortable in their wheelchairs. Similarly, there is a specialized chair for obese patients who can’t fit into a standard chair, Brewer said.

Like its other clinics, Santa Rosa Community Health’s new Dutton campus is designated as a federally qualified health center, a classification that allows it to get an enhanced reimbursement from Medi-Cal, the state’s version of the federal Medicaid program. Patients also include those with Medicare, private insurance through Covered California, and uninsured patients, who are charged on a sliding scale, Brewer said.